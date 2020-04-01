Senior defender Mia Becker, a member of the Hudson girls lacrosse team, recently made a verbal commitment to continue her academic and lacrosse careers at the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut.



Becker, a two-time All-Region selection, helped the Explorers finish 14-4 overall and reach the Division I, Region 2 title match last year.



Becker, who has a 4.58 grade point average, plans to major in operations research and computer analysis at the Coast Guard, a Division III school that finished 7-11 overall and 4-4 in the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference in 2019.