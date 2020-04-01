The late Tom Braden once wrote a book about his life as the father of eight children.



His work led to a popular television show that featured the same title.



For the record, that book/sitcom was called "Eight is Enough," which aired on ABC from 1977 to 1981.



Such a title could describe a certain group of grapplers who make their home in Portage County.



And in this case, their version of Dick Van Patten is Johnny Papesh.



However, unlike the comedy-drama series that jump-started the careers of many of its young stars, this particular show should see a significant boost in the Nielsen ratings for the next two years.



Particularly for those who live in Aurora.



Thanks to major contributions of its own version of "The Great Eight," West Pioneer Trail’s big "green" machine recently concluded another banner season.



The Greenmen wrestling team won its fifth consecutive Suburban League American Conference title during the winter. Aurora also reached the semifinals of the Division II state dual team tournament back in February and finished 11-0 in dual meets.



The Greenmen put the finishing touches on their fantastic winter after taking second at the rugged Alliance district tournament. They also had seven wrestlers advance to the state competition.



By the way, four of those members are part of Aurora’s "elite eight," which is a superior group of sophomores who expect to be dominant forces — possibly for the next several years.



"They are widely considered the best sophomore class in the state of Ohio," said Papesh, a former Greenmen wrestling standout, who recently completed his fourth year as the team’s head coach.



So who are these distinguished gentlemen who expect to raise much more havoc in a land that has a passion for green?



They are Dylan Fishback, Nic Willingham, Tyler Lillard, Evan Anderson, Codie Cuerbo, Bo DiJulius, Kaden McGohan and Mitchell Copley.



Four members of this prestigious club advanced to the state tournament. Appropriately enough, all four of those illustrious gladiators won their respective weight classes in Alliance, which many believe is the most grueling district competition in the state.



Unfortunately for these gifted young men, their party was crashed by an uninvited intruder.



Due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the state wrestling tournament, along with a few other state competitions, recently were canceled by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.



"We’re hanging in there," Papesh said. "We can’t do anything about it."



Papesh wouldn’t be human if the phrase "what if" didn’t come to mind at least a few times since the OHSAA’s decision.



Aurora, the Division II state runner-up last season, was seeking its first state title since it won the Division III championship in 1995.



That won’t happen, thanks to the deadly plague. Nevertheless, the Greenmen don’t expect to take a major plunge in the standings when the 2020-21 season begins.



Not likely when you have eight gifted sophomores, who expect to get even stronger in the coming months.



While all eight members have the potential to be once-in-a-generation superstars, the most celebrated young man of this noteworthy octet is Fishback.



The 160-pound bruiser dominated his weight class in Alliance to claim his second straight trip to the state competition. Fishback, who was the 2019 state runner-up at 152 pounds, finished 45-2. He was undefeated against opponents who competed for schools in the Buckeye State.



"Dylan was arguably the most dominant kid in the state," Papesh said. "He pinned and teched [earned technical falls] everyone he wrestled at the district tournament. He works super hard and he does it when no one is looking. He’s the most dominant kid I’ve ever coached."



Willingham proved to be just as formidable at 138 pounds. He also captured a district title and ended his season with a dazzling 32-8 record.



"Nic didn’t have the season he wanted as a freshman," Papesh said. "He bounced back strong. His talent level is unbelievable. He’s back to being the happy Nic."



Lillard, who transferred to Aurora after spending his freshman year at St. Edward High School in Lakewood, was the district champion at 152 pounds. Like Fishback and Willingham, Lillard, who finished with a sparkling 42-5 record, was a man among boys throughout the season.



"Ty is awesome to watch," Papesh said. "He got better and better and better every single week. He had a little bit of a chip on his shoulder.



"Lillard and Fishback are extremely focused and dialed in. They are extremely confident and ready to go each match."



The Greenmen’s other sophomore district champion was Anderson, who claimed the title at 195 pounds. Anderson, who was just one win away from qualifying for the 2019 state tournament, concluded his excellent season with a 33-3 record.



"Evan had an amazing district," Papesh said. "He defeated the No. 3-ranked kid and the No. 2-ranked kid. He has some of the best hips I’ve ever seen and he’s a phenomenal scrambler. He’s ready to rock and roll."



Cuerbo just missed advancing to the state tournament after finishing fifth at 106 pounds in Alliance. Cuerbo, who finished fourth at the Cadet Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota, and third at the USA Wrestling Preseason Nationals last year, finished 33-8.



"Codie was undersized as a freshman," Papesh said. "He dominated most of the competition he wrestled this [season]. He’s feisty and freakishly athletic. He does back flips when he’s warming up."



DiJulius, the younger brother of former Walsh Jesuit and Ohio State wrestling standout Johnni, just missed advancing to the district competition after finishing fifth at the Beachwood sectional tournament. DiJulius, who competed at 126 pounds, finished 32-9.



"Bo is one of the hardest workers in the room," Papesh said. "Last [season], he was on JV [junior varsity]. He came on really strong."



McGohan, who wrestled at 138 pounds, and Copley (126) wrestled more than 30 matches for the junior varsity team. It’s a safe bet these anxious teenagers probably won’t be JV wrestlers next season.



"They’re ready to take the next step," Papesh said. "They bring an attitude to the team."



If you’re surprised to see these sophomores excel so spectacularly on the varsity level, you haven’t paid attention.



As has been the case for a number of years, some of these young men were standouts for Junior Aurora Wrestling, a youth program affectionately known as "JAWs."



Much like the Bradford household in a certain television series, Papesh’s "family" of eight may feature a few members who have a chance to get their PhDs on the mats when it’s all said and done.



Perhaps one of them could be the front man of his own rock and roll band.



Either way, don’t expect their opponents to be too interested in a "green" remake of a certain program that once featured pre-Karate Kid star Ralph Macchio.



As for Papesh and Co., they hope this "Eight is Enough" spinoff is filmed at a rather large venue located in the state capital.



A season finale on top of a certain podium sounds even better.



"They’re going to be the driving force for the next two years," Papesh said.



Reporter Frank Aceto can be reached at 330-541-9444, faceto@recordpub.com or @FrankAceto_Gannett.