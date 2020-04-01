Like all Ohio high school wrestlers, Matthew Williams’ season didn’t end the way he had hoped.



The CVCA senior 132-pounder was set to wrestle at the Division II state tournament after finishing second at the Division II district tournament at Alliance March 7. Five days later, the OHSAA suspended the state tournament and canceled it outright March 27.



"I don’t think any of us could fully get over that," Williams said. "We’ll remember for the rest of our lives that his happened. It just fuels the fire for the future. This has taught me you have to seize every opportunity that you have because they might get taken away."



Thankfully for Williams, there will be another chapter for his wrestling career — and he’ll be honoring a family legacy when it continues.



Williams confirmed Wednesday he will wrestle at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York. Williams noted he was offered a place on the Army team in January and his nomination to Army was secured from U.S. Rep. David Joyce.



"I’ve been looking at Army for a long time," Williams said. "My dad went to Army. When I got to high school, I know I wanted to go there, but kept an open mind. it wasn’t until the beginning of my senior year that I started to get attention from some schools. It was around early January that the coach asked me to join. I didn’t make the decision because the process was still happening. On March 1, that’s when I got my packet."



After finishing sixth at 126 pounds in the state last year, Williams noted he was getting "heavy looks" from Kent State University, Davidson and American University. However, he noted once Army recruited him, there was not hesitation.



"That was my dream college," Williams said.



CVCA wrestling coach Dave Bergen said Williams’ secret to success has been his work ethic.



"Matt just works stinking hard," Bergen said. "He would do anything that was asked of him. Clean living is a key. I credit [CVCA assistant coaches] Steve Mitcheff and Evan Francis who’ve spent a lot of time with Matt over the last two years.



"Matt has transformed from a very average kid to a wrestler with a lot of potential to do great things," Bergen said. "I think his best wrestling is probably still head of him "



Williams’ father, Doug Williams, graduated from West Point in 1990 and wrestled for Army.



"First of all, it was his decision. I didn’t put any pressure on him," Doug Williams said. "I can’t be more pleased that he wants to go serve his country. I have a bit of an inside perspective on the academy. I’m glad he has an opportunity."



The elder Williams helped jump-start his son’s wrestling career at the Hudson-based Team Kratos youth team. Matt Williams notes he will join fellow Kratos alum Dominic Carone, a Streetsboro graduate, at Army.



Williams joked he has not been berated by former CVCA drill partner Matt Cardello, who is wrestling at Navy. In fact, Williams credited Cadelllo and the Decatur twins — who are now wrestling at Ohio State — for helping him grow as a wrestler.



"Seeing their success, I’m so grateful because of the way they carried themselves," Williams said. "They all stayed humble. They could have been the cockiest people ever because of their skills, but they never were. That’s something I won’t forget. You just put your head down and keep working."



Williams’ work ethic made him a contender for the Division II state title at 132 pounds this season. In what turned out to be his final high school wrestling match, Williams went toe-to-toe with Louisville defending state champion Davin Rhoads in the 132-pound final at Alliance.



Williams lost 3-1 in sudden victory to Rhoads in what was their fifth match of the season. Williams finished with a 38-8 record and said he wanted one more shot at Rhoads "pretty bad."



"I’m proud of him," Williams said. "He just committed to West Virginia. Competition drives respect, so we’re friends off the mat."



Williams said he’s likely to wrestle at 134 or 141 pounds for the Black Knights.



Williams said he plans on major in engineering at West Point, with an eye toward possibly joining the Army Corps of Engineers after graduation. He carries a 3.9 GPA at CVCA.



Bergen noted Williams left a huge mark on the Royals’ program.



"He’s just one of the best kids you could ever have in a room," Berger said. "He’s a great leader and great example for everyone. I’m just excited to see what the future holds for him."



Williams noted going to West Point means much more than a chance to continue his wrestling career.



"It’s huge for me. I’ve been there a lot over the years, so I know the campus well," Williams said. "My career is not just wrestling. I get a chance to protect the freedoms that we all have.



"I think my career as a whole is a really big growth opportunity," he added. "It just built my character well. I wouldn’t be here without CVCA. I’m not disappointed in anything."