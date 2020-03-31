The OHSAA has informed athletic directors of scenarios it is exploring for spring sports, in addition to "worst-case scenario" planning for the summer and fall.

Spring sports remain on hold at least until May 1, but the Ohio High School Athletic Association has informed athletic directors across the state in an email Tuesday that it is exploring several scenarios.

The email — a copy of which was obtained by The Independent — also presents scenarios the OHSAA is looking at regarding summer and fall activities, depending on how long the statewide shutdown remains in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Since other events and activities are not permitted by the current Governor’s orders, we collectively believe we can continue looking at abbreviated schedules for spring sports," the email from OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass read. "While cancellation remains on the table with all other options, there are many factors that enter into possibilities. Availability of venues for any events, (Department) of Health guidelines and Governor’s orders are all part of the equation.

"Under no circumstances will we compromise the safety of student-athletes, coaches, officials, game workers or fans. Everyone in the schools is aware of the extremely fluid situation and we will continue to update you as things change."

The OHSAA, on March 12, originally set up a no-contact period for all sports through April 6. That coincided with Governor Mike DeWine’s initial shutdown of schools across the state in response to the pandemic.

On Monday, DeWine extended that shutdown of schools to May 1. The OHSAA announced on Twitter shortly after that it would comply with all directives, but that it would have further information on Tuesday.

The email to school administrators on Tuesday maintained that "no practices or competitions may occur through this date (May 1)."

It also clarified the no-contact rule, by stating that it was in no way meant to "discourage or prohibit electronic communication with student-athletes" but actually encouraged such communications.

While the immediacy of the spring sports season was the primary message of the email, it also addressed the elephant in the room: Could this impact activity in the summer, as well as the fall.

"In the event activities are permitted to begin in June or July," the email said, "we are looking at adjusting off-season regulations to expedite a return to school-based athletic programs."

The email also indicated the possibility of adjusted fall schedules depending on the length of the shutdown. While it spoke with no definitive answers, it did indicate that "worst-case scenarios" were being examined for everything.

"Again, I feel it is incumbent for our staff to look at every ’what if’ and be prepared," the email from Snodgrass read. "In a worst-case scenario, if events/practices/training are shut down during or through the summer, the reality exists that many of the thousands of student-athletes may lack any high-level physical training. We need to look at what serves our student-athletes best relative to acclimatization periods. I want to stress that we are PLANNING for worst-case scenarios by identifying all the challenges we could potentially face."

Reach Chris at 330-775-1128 or chris.easterling@indeonline.com.

On Twitter: @ceasterlingINDE