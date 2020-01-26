The Western Reserve Academy wrestling team continued its stellar season Saturday.



The Pioneers won the 13-team Audrey Genovese Memorial Tournament at Orange High School in Pepper Pike.



The Pioneers scored 179 ½ points. North Olmsted was the runner-up with 167 points and Ashtabula Lakeside took third with 161 ½ points.



One may have wondered if Manzona Bryant was a man among boys.



That’s because Bryant absolutely demolished his opponents on his way to the 152-pound title. He captured the championship with an 11-second pin.



Bryant also pinned opponents in 13, 20 and 12 seconds, respectively. His other win took place via forfeit.



Reserve’s other champions were Eli Spencer (106), Sam Cartella (120) and JT Chance (138).



Spencer pinned his opponent in 3:23 to win his championship. He also earned a 48-second pin and a 22-4 technical fall.



Like Bryant, Cartella had no trouble winning his weight division.



Cartella scored a pin in 1:04 to capture the title. He also earned pins in 55 seconds, 1:27, 2:22 and 5:55.



Chance pinned his opponent in 2:22 in his championship match. He also earned four other pins, including falls in 44 seconds, 48 seconds and 1:21.



Hart’s chances of winning were denied, thanks to an injury default. Prior to that, Hart earned three pins (38 seconds, 53 seconds and 1:08) and a 7-1 decision.



WRA had two third-place finishers, as well. They were Arthur Johnson (220) and Connor Burns (heavyweight).



Also placing in the top six for the Pioneers were Omar White-Evans (fourth, 145), Tim Zamarro (fifth, 195) and Anton Wirtz (sixth, 170).