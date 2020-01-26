When it comes to the Aurora wrestling team, it’s all about winning the whole thing.



Therefore, the Greenmen’s finish at the Wadsworth Grizzly Invitational Tournament had to be a major disappointment, right?



Well, not necessarily.



Aurora might get a pass on this one. That’s because the Greenmen had to face two of the best teams in the entire Buckeye State.



The Greenmen finished third with 236 ½ points at the 16-team tournament, which took place Friday and Saturday.



Perennial Division I powerhouse Wadsworth easily won the competition with 350 points and reigning 19-time Division II state champion St. Paris Graham was the runner-up with 236 ½ points. By the way, Aurora finished second to St. Paris Graham at the 2019 state tournament.



The Greenmen had three champions and one runner-up. Winning titles were David Cumberledge at 145 pounds, Ethan Anderson (170) and Evan Anderson (195).



Cumberledge earned a 9-5 decision over St. Paris Graham’s Alek Martin in the final. He pinned his first opponent in 3 minutes, 30 seconds and then earned a 7-2 decision.



Ethan Anderson captured his title by defeating Brunswick’s Kevin Kiussis 9-3. He also won a 14-0 decision and earned a pin in 1:38.



Evan Anderson got his championship in rather grand fashion when he pinned North Canton Hoover’s Ben DeGuzman in 4:53. He also pinned two other opponents in 44 seconds and 1:30, respectively.



Tyler Lillard settled for second at 152 pounds after losing a 3-1 decision to Brunswick’s Derek Fields in the final. Prior to his title match, Lillard got a pin in 1:15 and a 20-5 technical fall.



Aurora had a third-place finisher, as well. Bo DiJulius took the bronze after winning a 10-1 major decision over Mason’s Noah Lippeatt in the 126-pound consolation final. He also won 12-7 and 8-7 decisions in his previous matches.



Others who placed in the top six for the Greenmen were Rob Sagaris, who finished fifth at 113 pounds, and Antwan Sagaris, who took sixth at 120 pounds.



The host Greenmen also cruised to a 71-12 victory over Rocky River Lutheran West Thursday.