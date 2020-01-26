The Tallmadge wrestling team finished 20th with 113 points at the Josh Hephner Memorial Tournament, which took place Friday and Saturday at Austintown-Fitch High School.



The host Falcons won the 32-team competition with 276 points and Mayfield (264) and North Royalton (262) placed second and third, respectively.



Jesse Kanatzar captured the 182-pound championship for the Blue Devils. He earned a 16-0 technical fall over Willoughby South’s Sam Loechtenfeldt in the final. Prior to his title match, Kanatzar had four pins, including three in the first period.



Ben Blankenship finished fourth at 220 pounds. He lost an 8-4 decision to Beaver Township South Range’s Anthony Czap in the consolation final. Blankenship pinned two opponents prior in the earlier rounds.