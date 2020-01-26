The Hudson wrestling team finished in a tie for 11th place with Beaver Township South Range at the 32-team Josh Hephner Memorial Tournament, which took place Friday and Saturday at Austintown-Fitch High School.



The Explorers and Raiders scored 181 ½ points apiece. The host Falcons won the competition with 276 points and Mayfield (264) and North Royalton (262) placed second and third, respectively.



Aidan McStay was the runner-up at 160 pounds for Hudson. He earned two pins, a technical fall, a major decision and a decision before losing a 15-1 major decision to North Royalton’s Hunter Kupniewski in the final.



Brendan Demuynck took third at 195 pounds. He earned four falls and two technical falls. Demuynck won his consolation final by pinning Palmyra Southeast’s Spencer Mesaros in 2 minutes, 30 seconds.



Also placing in the top seven for Hudson were heavyweight Garrett O’Connell and Gavin Wervey (152).