The Western Reserve Academy boys basketball team lost to host Walsh Jesuit 76-60 Saturday in Cuyahoga Falls.



The Warriors (9-4) outscored the Pioneers 45-29 in the second half.



Chris Livingston led Reserve with 33 points, 14 rebounds, three steals and two blocks and Dimitrije Radusinovic added 11 points for WRA.



Cameron Baker contributed nine points and three steals for the Pioneers.