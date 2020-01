The Western Reserve Academy wrestling team continued its stellar season with three more victories in Hunting Valley.



The Pioneers improved to 14-3 after earning wins over host University School (60-17), Akron Archbishop Hoban (64-12) and Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph (75-21).



Eli Spencer (106 pounds), Sam Cartella (120), Luke Hart (132), JT Chance (138), Manzona Bryant (145) and Cam Krueger (160) won all three of their matches for Reserve.