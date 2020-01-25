The Western Reserve Academy boys basketball team has taken its lumps thus far against some of the top teams in the nation.



On Friday, the Pioneers finally took down one of those juggernauts.



Host Reserve improved to 7-10 after defeating Berlin Hiland 61-56 at the Murdough Athletic Center Gymnasium.



By the way, the Hawks (11-4) are the reigning Division IV runners-up. Not surprisingly, Chris Livingston led the way for WRA.



The standout sophomore guard finished with 25 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and five blocks. Dimitrije Radusinovic contributed 13 points, two steals and two blocks and Cade Howard had seven points and five rebounds for the Pioneers. Cordell Livingston added seven points for Reserve.