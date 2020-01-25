TALLMADGE — After a rather lackluster performance in their previous game, the Blue Devils believed it was essential to get back on track.



That’s exactly what they did.



Tallmadge improved to 10-7 overall and 5-4 in the Suburban League American Conference after earning a 45-33 victory over Kent Roosevelt. The contest took place Saturday at James O. Maddox Court.



The Blue Devils blasted their way out of the gates to take a 12-0 lead and didn’t look back. Tallmadge, which suffered a humbling 68-32 defeat to first-place Aurora in its previous game, led by as many as 23 early in the fourth quarter.



Not surprisingly, senior point guard Lizzie Bickar led the way for the Blue Devils. She had her usual strong all-around game with 20 points, seven rebounds, five steals and four assists.



Freshman guard Maya Dexter added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists and senior forward Jill Catalano contributed seven rebounds for Tallmadge.



Freshman guard Ari Crockett led the Rough Riders (2-15, 0-10) with 14 points.