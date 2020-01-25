HUDSON — Not too much has gone wrong for the Nordonia girls basketball team.



One of the Knights’ few hiccups took place against longtime rival Hudson.



Nordonia prevailed in that game, but the Explorers exposed some rather noticeable weaknesses in the Knights’ high-powered attack.



To make matters even more interesting, Hudson upset Nordonia last season.



On Wednesday, the two Suburban League National Conference squads met at Hudson High School’s Ray "Buck" Hyser Gymnasium.



A significant portion of the first half looked like another nail-biter between the two neighboring schools.



And then a certain junior took center stage. As a result, the Explorers didn’t have a chance the rest of the way.



Thanks to the all-around efforts of point guard Madison Cluse, the Knights improved to 16-1 overall and 9-1 in the Suburban League National Conference after cruising to a 57-35 victory over host Hudson.



Nordonia certainly overwhelmed the Explorers with its lineup of stars. Nevertheless, Knights head coach Julie Buckler was far more impressed with her players when they didn’t have the ball.



"We’re trying to pick it up on the defensive end," Buckler said. "We definitely did that [Wednesday]. We limited their opportunities, which was our goal."



Such a goal was definitely a priority. That’s because Hudson had far more opportunities against its talented rival in previous showdowns.



When the two teams met at Hugh Griffith Memorial Gymnasium earlier in the season, Nordonia needed every ounce of gas in its tank to hold off the Explorers. The Knights, who trailed late in the game, earned a 48-45 win.



And who could forget last season’s showdown?



Playing at the friendly confines of the "Buck," Hudson earned a dramatic 43-42 win over Nordonia.



On Wednesday, the Explorers had a 15-12 lead early in the second quarter, thanks to a pair of 3-pointers by sophomore guard Paige Albrecht.



Cluse, who picked up two first-quarter fouls, returned to the floor to give the Knights a much-needed spark.



Did she ever.



She scored seven points and dictated the game with her ball-handling skills to ignite a 15-0 run by Nordonia to close the half.



Hudson never recovered.



Cluse scored 14 points and had eight rebounds, two steals and a block. She also had several assists and if it counted as an official stat in basketball, you could make the case that she numerous hockey assists, as well.



"This has happened before where you don’t want her to get that quick third foul," Buckler said of Cluse. "We like to wait a little bit and get her back in. She knows what she needs to do. We had a conversation and she said, ‘I’m good.’ You trust her for a reason. She goes out and makes things happen."



Senior guard Danae Williams came off the bench to score a game-high 16 points for the Knights. Williams’ points took place mainly on tip-ins and being in the right place at the right time.



The high-energy standout reserve has thrived in such Johnny-on-the-spot situations throughout the season.



"She helps us out defensively," Buckler said of Williams. "She just has that quick first step. She can sprint ahead and get easy tips. On the offensive end, she hits big shots in big moments. She does little things you don’t always notice.



Buckler also was pleased with Hallie Majoros, who had been in a bit of a slump in recent weeks.



Majoros escaped her mini funk with a strong third quarter. The junior guard scored nine of her 14 points in the period to put the Explorers away.



"She has had some moments, but she does what shooters do: shoot," Buckler said. "She found different avenues; she was attacking a little more in the first half. Once she gets one to see the net, mentally, she gets back into it."



Sophomore guard Ali Menendez, who returned to the court after missing last Saturday’s game with head and eye injuries, led the Explorers with 12 points. Albrecht added eight points for Hudson (7-9, 3-7), which simply couldn’t stay with an opponent that seems to be on a mission this winter.



"Every girl that got in the game did something," Buckler said.



