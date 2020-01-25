The last time the Aurora girls basketball team faced Barberton, the Greenmen got all they could handle from the very motivated Magics.



Let’s just say things weren’t nearly as dramatic this time.



The Greenmen improved to 12-5 overall and 9-0 in the Suburban League American Conference after routing host Barberton 49-31 Saturday at Jack Greynolds Floor.



Shyanne Sellers emerged from her recent scoring slump to finish with a game-high 21 points for Aurora. Ava Ryncarz contributed 10 points and Dylynn Lasky added nine points for the Greenmen, who led 28-14 at halftime.



When the two teams met last month on West Pioneer Trail, Aurora got a major scare from Barberton before eventually prevailing with a 50-49 win.