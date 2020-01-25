In recent years, there has been one riddle the Hudson ice hockey team has had more difficulty solving than anything else.



That would be Rocky River.



Sadly, the Explorers still lacked "ingenuity" against the Pirates on Saturday.



Host Hudson dropped to 13-11-1 overall and 3-5-1 in the Greater Cleveland High School Hockey League Red Division after losing to Rocky River 3-2. The contest took place at Kent State University Ice Arena.



Alex Parnell scored two-first period goals for the Pirates, who didn’t look back the rest of the way. Rocky River, which improved to 17-6-3 overall and 7-1 in the Red Division, have had the Explorers’ number for much of this decade.



Andrew Yard had a goal and an assist and Matt Hannon added a goal for Hudson. Jonah Karnofel also had an assist for the Explorers, who got 22 saves from Nick Tomasulo. The Explorers took 23 shots on goal.