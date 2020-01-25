It was more or less official two days earlier.



But why not put the icing on the cake?



The host Aurora boys and girls swimming and diving teams ended their seasons of dominance in the Suburban League American Conference with lopsided wins over Copley. The competition took place Friday at the Twinsburg Fitness Center.



The boys cruised to a 121-55 victory and the girls earned a 107-73 win. Both teams finished 6-0 in the American Conference. Both teams also won American Conference titles at the Suburban League Championships earlier in the season.



"When I stepped back and watched the community of family and friends celebrate, I realized some very important things," Greenmen first-year head coach Sarah Gellott said. "First, there’s nothing stronger than a goal that a whole team believes in. That the journey to that goal will be messy, tiring, frustrating and exciting, all at the same time.



"It doesn’t take an expert coach to make a winning team, it takes an amazing team of coaches, parents, resources and a little bit of trust to build something amazing. [Friday], the swim team made history and I don’t know if there’s anything more amazing than that.



"The Aurora swimmers swam with so much heart and emotion last night. They swam for their seniors: Alex Bailey, Elizabeth Barto, Schafer Eckerle, Gabby Elsas, Tarreq Kinney, Jane Pudzer, Izzy Leone, Molly Russell, Vinny Harper, Nathan Meyer, Kylie Palian, Remy Stock and Claire Schiopota.



"They swam for their teammates who could not be with them in the water: Nathan Meyer, Jonah Markowitz, Kendall Taylor, Izzy Leone and Laine Palko. They swam for the years they couldn't make their dreams a reality. Most importantly, they swam for themselves, for all of the tears, fears and pain they went through.



"Watching them celebrate will be one of the top 10 moments in my life. I am so honored to be a part of their magic, every day. Indeed, it was their year. They have the perfect 2020 vision and I am so very proud of them."



The following Aurora relays won and the following Greenmen placed in the top three:



Boys



• 200-yard medley relay: Jacob Good, Jon Hybil, Connor Zamary and Nate Ruehr, first, 1 minute, 47.99 seconds;



• 200 freestyle: Nate New, third, 2:02.06;



• 200 individual medley: Connor Zamary, first, 2:11.63; Good, second, 2:18.84; and Alex Bailey, third, 2:20.61;



• 50 freestyle: Ruehr, first, 24.5; Adam Killian, second, 24.57; and Drew Meyer, third, 24.68;



• Diving: Eckerle, first, 213.82 points; and Donovan Picone, second 146.32;



• 100 butterfly: Connor Zamary, first, 57.64; and Alex Bailey, third, 1:02.12;



• 100 freestyle: Hybil, first, 54.83; Ruehr, second, 56.3; and Collin Sapochetti, third, 58.23;



• 500 freestyle: Max Bailey, second 5:52.14;



• 200 freestyle relay: Connor Zamary, Good, Ruehr and Hybil, first, 1:36.44;



• 100 backstroke: Kyleigh Roche, second, 1:10.41;



• 100 breaststroke: Brooker, first, 1:09.66; Claire Schiopota, second, 1:22.02; and Ava Lovell, third, 1:23.2;



Girls;



• 200 medley relay: Molly Russell, Alayna Brooker, Maeve Russell and Barto, first, 2:00.39;



• 200 freestyle: Molly Russell, third, 2:15.34;



• 200 IM: Maeve Russell, first, 2:26.55;



• 50 freestyle: Mackenzie Roy, second, 27.35; and Annabelle Zamary, third, 27.92;



• Diving: Victoria Blechschmid, first, 203.62; and Palian, second, 199.57;



• 100 freestyle: Barto, second, 59.76; and Annabelle Zamary, third, 1:02.6;



• 500 freestyle: Molly Russell, third, 6:00.97;



• 200 freestyle relay: Brooker, Roy, Maeve Russell and Barto, first, 1:47.91;



• 100 backstroke: Good, first, 1:00.32; and Tommy LoGalbo, third, 1:06.33; and



• 100 breaststroke: Hybil, second, 1:08.07; and Sapochetti, third, 1:09.98.