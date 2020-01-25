Since he became the head coach in 2005, Matt Davis can give you plenty of reasons why he enjoys being part of the Hudson girls and boys swimming and diving teams.



Try close to 250 of them.



Davis got career victories No. 249 and 250 during the host Explorers’ wins over Chardon Saturday at Ada Cooper Miller Natatorium.



The girls team rolled to a 131-55 victory and the boys cruised to a 124-56 win. Both teams concluded their regular seasons with 9-0 records.



Davis has gotten many of those victories at Hudson. Prior to joining the Explorers, Davis spent some time as Cuyahoga Falls’ head coach.



The following Hudson relays won and the following Explorers placed in the top three in their individual events:



Girls;



• 200-yard medley relay: Lucy Reber, Mija Drobjnak, Giovanna Cappabianca and Eliana Szabo, first, 2 minute, 5.82 seconds;



• 200 freestyle: Paige McCormick, first, 2:07.51; Gabrielle Loring, second, 2:13.94; and Mackenzie DeWitt, third, 2:18.96;



• 200 individual medley: Giovanna Cappabianca, first, 2:26.89; and Olivia Pisano, third, 2:34.62;



• 50 freestyle: Peyton Binns, second, 28.99; and Noelle Kara, third, 29.06;



• Diving: Isabella DiTullio, first, 240.2 points; Lydia Redd, second, 200.63; and Emma Beegle, third, 172.4;



• 100 butterfly: Eliana Szabo, first, 1:07.03; Maddie Horrigan, second, 1:10.46; and Binns, third, 1:11.32;



• 100 freestyle: Carrie Caniglia, first, 1:02; and Reber, second, 1:02.2;



• 400 freestyle: DeWitt, first, 4:50.24; and Caroline Von Ville, third, 4:54.04;



• 200 freestyle relay: Caniglia, McCormick, Kara and Loring, first, 1:54.08;



• 100 backstroke: Caroline Coates, second, 1:15.55; and Anna Baldwin, third, 1:17.72;



• 100 breaststroke: McCormick, first, 1:15.51; Giovanna Cappabianca, second, 1:16.93; and Reber, third, 1:19.41;



• 400 freestyle relay: Kate Hensley, DeWitt, Szabo and Loring, first, 4:12.77;



Boys;



• 200 medley relay: Dylan Albrecht, Alek Vizmeg, Caleb Tuckerman and Tate Trattner, first, 1:55.08;



• 200 freestyle: Ruben Szabo, third, 2:14.45;



• 200 IM: Mason Meyer, first, 2:24.46; Andrew Constable, second, 2:31.16; and Ethan Clemens, third, 2:33.26;



• 50 freestyle: Tuckerman, first, 25.02;



• Diving: Hunter Trautmann, first, 236.1;



• 100 butterfly: Andrew Ketler, first, 1:02.1; and Meyer, second, 1:03.7;



• 100 freestyle: Seth Baylor, first, 55.78; Trattner, second, 57.13; and Roman Sawicki, third, 59.19;



• 400 freestyle: Albrecht, first, 4:33.31;



• 200 freestyle relay: Trattner, Tuckerman, Vizmeg and Trautmann, first, 1:46.41;



• 100 backstroke: Baylor, first, 1:04.36; Ketler, second, 1:10.11; and Nate Myers, third, 1:19.92;



• 100 breaststroke: Vittorio Cappabianca, first, 1:13.34; and Vizmeg, second, 1:14.08; and



• 400 freestyle relay: Vizmeg, Calvin Kampman, Tuckerman and Meyer, first, 3:53.88.