Hudson Middle School eighth-grade student athletes Taylor Angielski and Grace Jackson helped its Score More Athletic Club team win the Ohiobasketball.com Martin Luther King Jr. three-on-three basketball tournament.



pictured far left, and Grace Jackson, pictured far right, with two of their SMAC AAU teammates, won the Ohiobasketball.com MLK 3x3 Tournament.



The team finished undefeated and won by an average of 22 points per game.