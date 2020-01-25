The Hudson boys basketball team has experienced its share of wax and wane thus far.



On Friday, the Explorers got back to the .500 mark. And they did so with their biggest win of the season.



Hudson improved to 7-7 overall and 5-4 in the Suburban League National Conference after defeating perennial conference power Brecksville Broadview Heights 71-69 in double overtime. The contest took place in Broadview Heights.



The Explorers needed some magic just to force overtime.



Trailing by seven points with less than 90 seconds in the fourth quarter, Hudson rallied to force overtime. Dave Gentry, who scored a career-high 21 points, sent the game into overtime with two clutch foul shots with 10.6 seconds left.



Brad McCormick’s layup gave the Explorers a 63-59 lead. Hudson didn’t lose its advantage the rest of the way.



Jack Burdett led the Explorers with 18 points and Tyler Miller added 11 points for Hudson.



Tyler Ganley led the Bees with a game-high 20 points and Eli Skaljac and Joe Labas contributed 18 and 14 points, respectively, for Brecksville, which made 16 of its 33 3-point attempts.