HUDSON — If she had the opportunity to replace a character in the Beetle Bailey comic strip, Lizzie Imrie could do a spot-on imitation of Private Zero.

That’s because the senior guard/forward shares a resemblance to the naïve, bumbling private, right?

Well, not exactly.

Nevertheless, the Nordonia girls basketball team didn’t get much of anything from its senior guard/forward during its visit to Hudson this past Wednesday.

In a nutshell, the Knights got nothing.

That would be nada, zilch or the name of a lovable farm boy who decided to become a soldier, Zero.

Don’t agree? The evidence was crystal clear in the scorebook.

The Knights demolished the Explorers 57-35 at Ray “Buck” Hyser Gymnasium despite — wait for it — zero points from Imrie.

That’s right, a goose egg.

Yes, one can only imagine how Imrie’s head coach felt about such a lackluster performance. Rumor has it that Imrie probably didn’t want to be anywhere near Julie Buckler when the game ended.

Let’s just say Nordonia’s platoon sergeant may have been very upset with her unproductive private. Thus, Buckler did her best Orville P. Snorkel impersonation and let Imrie have it.

“I think that everything she does doesn’t even show up in the stat line,” Buckler said of Imrie. “She does all of those things that go unnoticed.”

Come again?

Imrie contributed diddly-squat to the scoreboard and … her coach had no issues with it? Oddly enough, neither did her alleged ineffective pupil.

“Although I didn’t contribute on the scoreboard [Wednesday], I feel like I was still doing the little things that hopefully, help us win by the margin we did,” Imrie said.

How is this possible, one might ask? As 19th-century English poet Elizabeth Barrett Browning once penned, “Let me count the ways.”

Imrie stood in front of quite a few Explorers during their ambitious forays to the hoop. Thanks to Imrie’s tenacious defense, those bold expeditions suffered the same fate as 20th-century British geographer Percy Fawcett.

They disappeared rather mysteriously.

“She’s great with cutting off drives,” Buckler said. “She can defend anybody.”

Imrie spent most of her time learning the scent of sophomore guard Delaney DiGeronimo, who also scored zero points.

Imrie didn’t make life particularly peachy for DiGeronimo’s teammates either.

“She was on [Sarah] Hinkle a little bit,” Buckler said. “She was on Ali [Menendez] a little bit. She’s kind of the jack of all trades. She’ll guard anybody.”

She has the opportunity, at least.

Prior to the season, Imrie didn’t guard anyone for a preposterously long period of time. In her defense, it’s tough to protect your basket when you’re on crutches.

Imrie missed most of last season after tearing her anterior cruciate ligament.

“It was a very frustrating process,” she said. “Last year, I wasn’t able to play in the Hudson game. It was easy to support, but hard to sit on the bench and watch and not be able to contribute.”

It’s a good bet the Knights didn’t think Imrie was a “zero” when they visited the “Buck” last winter.

The scorebook sure didn’t. The Explorers got some last-minute heroics to pull off a stunning 43-42 upset.

“I think, coming into the game, we had the mindset that we didn’t want to have a repeat of last year,” Imrie said. “Everyone being on the same page really helped us focus on the game more.”

Imrie certainly has a lot to do with this highly successful team-chemistry experiment. With its gifted playmaker a helpless bystander, Nordonia finished a modest 11-12 last season.

Things are considerably different this winter, though. After the win against Hudson, the Knights earned their 10th straight victory to improve to a scintillating 16-1.

Not bad for a so-called “zero,” huh?

“Sometimes the shot is not falling,” Imrie said. “That’s OK because in basketball you have to play it by the next-play mindset.

“If shots aren’t falling, you have to do the little things: make the extra pass, get the rebound, dive on the floor if you need to. That’s what I’m going for.”

Of course, it’s not like the affable teenager has been stricken by an anti-scoring virus. As her track record indicates, Imrie’s lack of points occurs as frequently as a blue moon.

“She has the ability to do the scoring,” Buckler said. “Obviously, she has had moments throughout the season where she has been our leading scorer. [Wednesday], her objective was defense and she did her job well.”

Imrie hopes to continue doing her “job well” as long as possible. With her once vulnerable knee now back in proper working order, the do-everything basketball junkie has a sense of urgency that borders on maniacal.

That’s just fine with her teammates.

“It feels amazing because everyone loves each other,” Imrie said. “We all contribute in our own way. I think we realized, at least I did, this is it. This is my senior year.

“Some of us have been playing since third or fourth grade together. It’s like the last hurrah. We want to make the most of it. We know, in order to be the best we can be, we need each other to win.”

That includes their lovable “zero,” who did just about everything else but score against a longtime rival.

As many opponents have learned this winter, Imrie is not a buck-toothed bumpkin who misunderstands just about everything.

And don’t be fooled by her her lack of scoring “powers.”

When it comes to her vast array of skills on the court, this invaluable Swiss army knife is more like a mysterious mutant who became a highly efficient covert operative in Germany.

That would be the appropriately named Agent Zero.

“I was always raised that it doesn’t matter about points,” Imrie said. “I’m happy we won by 20-plus points and that’s all I could ask for.”

Reporter Frank Aceto can be reached at 330-541-9444, faceto@recordpub.com or @FrankAceto_RPC.