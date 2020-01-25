MACEDONIA — It’s been a tough winter for both Nordonia and Wadsworth boys basketball, though both teams’ coaches will say those struggles have not been for lack of effort.



There was plenty of intensity from the Knights and Grizzlies when they met Friday at Griffith Gymnasium.



Sometimes in basketball, though, you just need to find a guy to put the rock in the hole. Wadsworth seems to have found such a player in its youngest star.



Freshman Solomon Callaghan put up a season-high 22 points for Wadsworth, as the Grizzlies made just enough free throws down the stretch to score a 47-42 win over the Knights.



Wadsworth improved to 3-11, 2-7 in the Suburban League National Conference, while Nordonia dropped to 5-9, 3-5 in the conference.



While acknowledging Callaghan still had moments when he played like a freshman, Wadsworth coach Mike Moser praised his budding star.



"Part of that is to be expected because he is a freshman," Moser said. "I don’t know too many kids who could handle what we’ve asked him to do. We’ve asked him to take on a lot of responsibility and leadership."



Meanwhile, Friday’s game played out with an all-too-familiar theme for the Knights. Nordonia played with full commitment on defense, causing 18 turnovers for the Grizzlies, but a lack of consistent offense sent the Knights to their seventh loss in eight games.



This happened despite the Knights hitting six 3-pointers on the night.



"Offense has been an issue for us all season," Sanders said. "We’re not confident. We put ourselves in good positions, but we’re just not executing."



Despite the turnovers, Sanders noted Nordonia was nearly bereft of fast-break points and major struggle in the paint.



"I don’t know how many chippies (layups) we missed tonight," Sanders said. "We work on contested shots all the time in practice."



Wadsworth opened the game on a 6-0 run, but Nordonia was able to come back. A turnaround jumper from the Knights’ Luke Jackson at the buzzer gave Nordonia a 10-8 lead after one quarter.



Callaghan started to assert himself in the second quarter, as he had all but three of Wadsworth’s points in the quarter.



"He’s a hell of an offensive player," Sanders said of Callaghan. "He’s going to be a star in this league for the next few years."



However, Callaghan’s offense was matched by Nordonia sophomore Jon Henderson. Henderson hit a 30-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer, giving the Knights a 20-19 halftime lead.



Henderson finished with a season-high 14 points for the Knights.



"He’s a competitor," Sanders said. "I can respect him because of how hard he plays for us."



Henderson was able to keep the Knights in front, as he banked home a 3-pointer to give the Knights a 26-24 lead midway through the third quarter.



Wadsworth, however, took over the game with a 13-4 run to end the third quarter, keyed by Callaghan and senior guard Stan Bingham.



Bingham scored six of his 11 points in the third quarter while doing a lot of work in the paint for Wadsworth.



"He got his lip busted early in the game, but he was able to shake that off," Moser said. "He gave us big lift."



Wadsworth led 37-30 after three quarters and pushed the lead to double digits when Bingham completed a three-point play to start the fourth quarter.



Wadsworth led 42-32 for much of the final stanza before Nordonia found its offense late. A putback layup from forward Robert Watson capped a 6-0 run for the Knights, cutting the lead to 42-38 with just under two minutes left.



Missed free throws hurt the Grizzlies in the fourth quarter, even though they finished 8 of 13 from the line, compared to 2 of 6 for the Knights.



A layup by Henderson cut the margin to 44-40 with 40 seconds left, but Nordonia would get no closer as Callaghan drained a pair of late free throws.



Nordonia has a full week off before taking on Hudson next Friday at 7:30 p.m.