The Aurora ice hockey team got back on the winning track, edging Greater Cleveland High School Hockey League White South Division rival Western Reserve Academy 4-3 Saturday at Kent State University Ice Arena.



With the win, the Greenmen improved to 16-9 overall and 5-3 in the White South Division.



The Pioneers opened the scoring late in the first period when Ian Richardson found the net to take the early lead.



The Greenmen responded in the second period when sophomore Mike Mancine and junior Cameron Mullin scored 21 seconds apart to take a 2-1 lead heading into the final period.



After Reserve forward Jad Darwiche tied the game early in the period, Aurora found itself on a five-minute power play with nine minutes left in regulation.



The Greenmen made Reserve pay, as seniors Jack McElwee and Patrick Murray each notched power-play tallies to make it 4-2.



Darwiche added another late goal for the Pioneers, but Aurora stymied the rest of Reserve’s chances to seal the win.



Freshman Zane Martin added two assists for Aurora and McElwee had one assist, as well.



Junior goaltender Nolan Sullivan made 20 saves in net for the Greenmen. Josh Pethel stopped 35 Greenmen shots for WRA, which fell to 2-13-1 overall and 1-3 in the division.



The win moved Aurora into second place in its division with two games left to play.



"This was another big league win for us," Greenmen head coach John Sheridan said. "Our power play has been good all season and we took advantage of a big power-play chance in the third period to earn the win. This puts us in a good position in the division heading down the home stretch."



Through 25 games, Mullin leads the team with 21 goals and 44 points.