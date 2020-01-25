The Western Reserve Academy ice hockey team lost to Aurora 4-3 Saturday at Kent State University.



With the loss, the Pioneers dropped to 2-13-1 overall and 1-3 in the Greater Cleveland High School Hockey League White South Division.



Reserve opened the scoring late in the first period when Ian Richardson found the net to take the early lead.



The Greenmen (16-9, 5-3) responded in the second period when sophomore Mike Mancine and junior Cameron Mullin scored 21 seconds apart to take a 2-1 lead heading into the final period.



After WRA forward Jad Darwiche tied the game early in the period, Aurora found itself on a five-minute power play with nine minutes left in regulation.



The Greenmen made the Pioneers pay, as seniors Jack McElwee and Patrick Murray each notched power-play tallies to make it 4-2.



Darwiche added another late goal for Reserve, but Aurora stymied the rest of WRA’s chances to seal the win.



Freshman Zane Martin added two assists for Aurora and McElwee had one assist, as well.



Junior goaltender Nolan Sullivan made 20 saves in net for the Greenmen. Josh Pethel stopped 35 Greenmen shots for the Pioneers.