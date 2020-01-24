The Hudson gymnastics team finished third at the four-team "Beauty and the Beast" competition Thursday at Brecksville-Broadview Heights.



The Explorers scored 136.3 points. The Bees won the competition with 143.4 points and North Royalton was the runner-up with 137.15 points. Also participating was Parma Padua Franciscan, which scored 98 points.



Alyssa Bezdek finished in a tie for seventh-place with an all-around score of 33.15 points for Hudson. She placed third on the balance beam with a score of 8.9 and eighth on the floor exercise (8.9).



Bezdek’s teammate, Lydia Redd, also finished in a tie for seventh place in the all-around competition (33.15). She finished 12th on the floor (8.65) and the uneven bars (8.35) and 13th on the beam (8.2).



Laurel Gomersal, who made her season debut after missing the first several weeks with an injury, also shined in the all-around competition for the Explorers. She placed ninth with a score of 32.6 after finishing 14th on the beam (8.15) and vault (8) and 16th on the floor (8.45) and bars (8).



Lindsey Havens had a stellar meet for Hudson, as well. She placed fourth on the beam (8.85), sixth on the bars (8.85) and ninth on vault (8.75).



Two-time state qualifier Julia Petty shined for the Explorers too. She finished second on the bars (9.05) and 11th on the floor (8.8) and the beam (8.35). Ava Guistino added a 12th place score on the beam (8.3) and a 15th-place score on the bars (8.25) for Hudson.