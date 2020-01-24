AURORA — It has been an up-and-down season for Brandon Heigelmann.



The standout senior guard has attracted some unwanted attention from just about every opponent this season. Thus, Heigelmann, a 1,000-plus point scorer has been neutralized a number of times this winter.



On Friday, the Tallmadge boys basketball team’s high-scoring playmaker was unleashed in a classic Suburban League American Conference showdown.



Unfortunately for the Aurora players, they could do nothing to stop him.



Thanks to a career-high 45 points from Heigelmann, the Blue Devils rallied to defeat the host Greenmen Friday.



Heigelmann scored 26 points after halftime for Tallmadge (4-9, 2-6), which trailed most of the game. Heigelmann’s 3-pointer from the left side gave the Blue Devils their first lead (67-66) early in the first overtime period.



Tallmadge prevailed despite missing 17 foul shots, including four in a row in the final 30-plus seconds of the first overtime period.



Ethan Hays, who fouled out in the first overtime, led Aurora with 31 points, including 23 in the first half.



Jack Roche and Lenny Feckner each scored 13 points for the Greenmen and Gabe Elsawy added 11 points for Aurora (3-10, 1-5).