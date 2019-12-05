Coach: Josh Jakacki (5th season in second stint at Crestwood, 13th season overall, 240-160 overall)



Returning Letterwinners (9): Mason Jakacki, Trent Jakacki, Cole Fannin, Austin Johnson, Mason Angle, Blaze Angle, Wyatt Garner, Louis Blasiole, Aidan Gutglueck



Letterwinners Lost (1): Andrew Gullett



2018-2019 Record: 16-8 (7-5 PTC County)



Overall: Last year, the Red Devils were one of the hottest teams in Portage County entering mid-January, having won nine of their first 10, including victories over Rootstown, Waterloo and Valley Christian.



After a 9-1 start, Crestwood went 7-7 the rest of the way. Returning nearly their entire roster, the Red Devils seek to recapture last season’s early magic and keep it rolling all year.



"We (have) a very experienced and skilled group of players this season," coach Jakacki said. "We feel we have seven players capable of starting and will look to play with a lot of pace this year while mixing it up defensively. This group is super competitive and love playing for one another."



It’s hard to find a weakness.



Up top, the Red Devils are led by Austin Johnson and the Jakacki brothers (Mason and Trent). Mason is a superb point guard with great court vision, Trent is one of the league’s more dangerous scorers with his athleticism, frame and shooting ability and Johnson is another deadly all-around scorer. Down low, they are led by another pair of brothers — Blaze and Mason Angle, both strong in the paint with Mason boasting deadly ability from deep — along with another talented post in Cole Fannin.



"The kids play both ends of the game really hard and have had a very solid offseason," coach Jakacki said. "The team worked hard (on) skill work and continued the work in (the) weight room. We are excited about the team and look forward to a very competitive league race."



Backcourt: The Red Devils have one of the best backcourts in the area, led by senior Mason Jakacki and juniors Johnson and Trent Jakacki.



The senior Jakacki averaged 10.5 points, 8.2 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.4 rebounds a year ago, leading the Portage Trail Conference in assists and steals for the second straight season. His younger brother averaged 11.3 points and 7.8 rebounds and is a "very good shooter."



"(Trent’s) primed for (a) big year," coach Jakacki said. "(He’s) one of the more complete players in (the) league."



Johnson, who averaged 8.9 points last season, buoyed by 46 3-pointers, is a "very good shooter with excellent range."



Also watch for senior sharpshooter Wyatt Garner and speedy sophomores Louis Blasiole, Aidan Gutglueck and Kaya Hickin.



Frontcourt: Mason Angle averaged 14.7 points and 5.1 rebounds a year ago — with stretch-four capabilities and the ability to "score in bunches." Blaze Angle, who averaged 6.0 points and 4.0 rebounds, is a "nice post presence" who is "able to play through contact." Fannin, who averaged 6.2 points and 4.5 rebounds, is "not afraid of (a) big moment." Mitchell Ward, a 6-4 post who can shoot, should add depth.