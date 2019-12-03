Coach: Sonny Tilden (4th season with the boys, 13-56)



Returning Letterwinners (4): Brant Hanna, Joey Bogo, Donovan Kelly, Zech Jones



Letterwinners Lost (4): Amil Jenkins, Ethan Alexander, Isaiah Bradley, Cameron Berry



2018-2019 Record: 6-17 (2-12 PTC Metro)



Overall: The Ravens are loaded with seniors, but they are still relatively green. All four of their letterwinners lost figured heavily in their rotation last season — including their three leading scorers in Ethan Alexander (12.7 points per game), Amil Jenkins (10.9) and Isaiah Bradley (9.3).



Replacing Jenkins is an especially tall task. The 6-8 center figured prominently in the paint for multiple years for Ravenna. Watch for Brant Hanna (3.4 points per game, 3.1 rebounds per game) and Zech Jones (3.7 points per game, 3.3 rebounds per game) to snag plenty of boards for the Ravens like last year, along with a new face down low in Isaiah Calhoun, who didn’t play in 2018-19.



Up top, Ravenna will need someone to step up and handle the ball — with the graduated Alexander doing a wonderful job of that last season. Expect Dominant Allah and Paul Henderson to handle the basketball, flashing the same speed they demonstrated on the football field.



Also keep an eye on sharpshooter Joey Bogo, who easily led the Ravens with 44 3-pointers in 2018-19. He’ll be called upon to do even more this year as the team’s second- and third-leading snipers from a year ago are gone in Alexander (31) and Bradley (29).



Backcourt: Seniors Joey Bogo, Connor Lovejoy, Ryan Franks and Donovan Kelly will all spend time in the backcourt, along with junior Allah. Kelly, who averaged 4.4 points and 2.7 rebounds last year, will play up top and down low. Henderson, a senior, is coming off a football injury and will handle the ball along with Allah. Also watch for sophomore Eathan Cobbin and junior Riley Sauer.



"Eathan Cobbin is very athletic and confident," Tilden said. "He can shoot, handle the ball and play inside. He will see some varsity time."



Frontcourt: Hanna and Zech Jones are expected to lead the Ravens down low after playing prominent roles a year ago.



"Jones and Hanna played a lot of minutes last season and each grabbed significant rebounds," Tilden said. "They will get the nod to start but don't count anyone out."



Indeed, "several guys will compete for playing time," including Keishawn Jones, Brandon Macko and Calhoun.



"Isaiah Calhoun sat out his junior year and is a big man who can rebound," Tilden said. "(He) has a soft touch around the rim."