One of the moments that right guard Wyatt Davis relished from Ohio State’s win over Penn State last week came on the opening series.

It was a 13-play, 91-yard touchdown drive, with every yard gained on the ground.

“We just kept pounding and pounding,” Davis said, “and it was working out for us, and it also kind of sends a message to the defense like, ‘OK, these guys are coming out ready to play.’”

