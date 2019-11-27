CENTRAL CHRISTIAN



Coach — Kip Nussbaum (2nd, 4-20).



Last year’s record — 4-20 (2-8, 5th in Mid-Buckeye Conference).



Returning letterwinners (3) — Bailee Orr (f, sr.), Morgan Chandler (f/g, jr.), Saige Pertee (g, jr.).



Promising newcomers — Hailey Eberly (f/g, jr.), Rachel Eshenaur (g, jr.), Abby Yoder (g, soph.), Emma Mast (f, soph.), Kylie Nussbaum (g, soph.), Eily Badertscher (f, fr.), Sophie Pertee (g, fr.).



Letterwinners lost (6) — Moriah Steffen, Natalie Pasho, Chloe Felix, Olivia Galbraith, Audrey Murray, Megan Miller.



Coach’s comments — "We have three returning letterwinners on our team this year so we will have a lot of new faces and much learning to do."



"The girls connect really well with each other and play together as a team. They are hard-working and push each other to compete."



CHIPPEWA



Coach — Dennis Schrock (32nd year, 631-122 at Chippewa, 655-140 overall).



Last year’s record — 25-2 (14-0, 1st in Wayne County Athletic League).



Returning letterwinners (5) — Celina Koncz (sr.), Taylor Thomas (jr.), Abby Lattea (sr.), Sophie Cazzolli (jr.), Allison Henegar (jr.).



Promising newcomers — Emma Hughes (jr.), Elena Gartrell (jr.) Kylie Semonin (soph.), Annabel Rodriguez (fr.), Taylor Lambert (jr.), Ava Rodgers (fr.), Kendal Shiarla (fr.), Jaclyn Jundzilo (fr.), Abby Henegar (fr.), Tristan Nash (fr.).



Letterwinners lost (5) — Grace Lindquist, Bailee Ferrell, Bailey Clark, Kierra Amelung, Madi Hall.



Coach’s comments — "We will be a lot younger due to graduating five seniors.



"Our strength is our leadership of Celina Koncz, Abbie Lattea and Taylor Thomas."



DALTON



Coach — Katie Miller (5th year, 70-34).



Last year’s record — 21-6 (11-3 WCAL).



Returning letterwinners — Makenna Geiser (g, sr.), Kelsey Shoup (g, sr.), Camille Beatty (g, sr.), Tess Dunning (c, jr.).



Promising newcomers — Gabby Cicconetti (c, sr.), Mia Weaver (g, soph.), Lauren Clos (g, fr.), Ella Lunsford (g, fr.), Charity Green (c, jr.), Grace Greer (c, soph.), Piper Cannon (g, soph.), Kylee Johnson (g, fr.).



Letterwinners lost — Emma Cannon, Jalyssa Tuner, Ellie Martinez.



Coach’s comment — "Makenna, Camille, Kelsey and Gabby have been a large part of our program throughout their high school careers. Their leadership is a definite team strength, as well as our guard play.



"We need to continue to do the little things. We can’t lose sight on the importance of detail."



HILAND



Coach — Dave Schlabach (29th year, 634-97).



Last year’s record — 26-3 (1st in Inter-Valley Conference).



Returning letterwinners (11) — Krista Troyer (sr.), Shelby Miller (sr.), Kendra Shetler (sr.), Morgan Yoder (jr.), Zoe Miller (jr.), Brynn Mullet (jr.), Kyli Horn (jr.) Kelsey Swihart (jr.), Aila Miller (jr.), Jalyce Clark (jr.), Jenna Troyer (soph.).



Promising newcomers — none



Letterwinners lost — none



HILLSDALE



Coach — Tadd Elliot (3rd year, 3-41).



Last year’s record — 2-21, 0-14 (8th in WCAL).



Returning letterwinners (8) — Jordan Taylor (g, sr.); Amber Maki (f/c, sr.); Alyvia Elliott (f/c, sr.); Josie Rowland (g, jr.); Alayna Furr (f/c, jr.); Sarah Yeater (f/c, jr.); Morgan Schwan (f/c, soph.); Lacey Fickes (g, soph.).



Promising newcomers — Kayla Vistucis (f/c, jr.); Lauren Bishop (f/c, soph.); Sydney Elliott (g, soph.); Elizabeth Norris (g, soph.).



Letterwinners lost (2) — Grace Keets, Lizzy Johnston.



Coach’s comment — "This year we are back to being healthy and stronger than last year. We should also look more confident this year with a lot of girls finally putting in some extra work in the gym and weight room.



"Our overall team speed and quickness hopefully will surprise some teams this year."



"Our weakness for sure is our height, with our tallest girl at 5-foot-11."







LOUDONVILLE



Coach — Tyler Bates (7th year, 96-46).



Last year’s record — 20-5, 10-0 (1st in MBC).



Returning letterwinners (4) — Emily Seboe (g, sr.); Annie Seboe (g, sr.); Kacie Hunter (c, sr.); Grace Vermilya (c, jr.).



Promising newcomers — Paige Race (g, jr.); Faith Grove (g, jr.).



Letterwinners lost (6) — Celeste Ryman, Nikki Weber, Emma Hinkle, Steph Kline, Courtney Hollinger, Sydney Snyder.



Coach’s comment — "We lost some outstanding basketball players at the conclusion of last season. Nikki Weber and Celeste Ryman combined for nearly 2,400 career points, four All-Ohio selections and three MBC Player of the Year awards. They are both playing scholarship-level basketball right now and our other two seniors, Emma Hinkle and Steph Kline, are running track at the scholarship level. We will need to do our best to replace their production from not only a statistical standpoint, but also a leadership standpoint."



"Sydney Snyder — who we were expecting a huge year from — is out for the year with a knee injury. Although she won’t be able to contribute this year on the court, she is one of the best leaders and teammates that I have ever been around, so I know that her presence will still be felt in our program."



"We have a nice mix of kids who have big-game experience at the varsity level and newcomers that are eager for expanded roles. This group of girls is serious about maintaining the standard of success that our program has set. As a coach that is really exciting. I think that as we continue to jell and play more together, we can accomplish some great things.



"(Our weakness is that) we need to compete harder on the defensive end of the floor. Until we hold ourselves accountable to the team defensively, we won’t reach our full potential."



NORTHWESTERN



Coach — Wes Hockman (1st year).



Last year’s record — 11-12, 6-8 (t-5th in WCAL).



Returning letterwinners (10) — Allie Kandel (f, sr.); Karlie Mowrer (g, sr.); Lindsay Boak (f, sr.); Riley Stull (g, jr.); Allison Spencer (g, jr.); Lizzy Howman (g, jr.); Brooke Frybarger (f, jr.); Bri Troyan (g, jr.); Jillian Beun (g, jr.); Lynzi Smith (g, soph.).



Promising newcomers — Sasha McConahay (g, sr.); Kendra Marty (f, jr.).



Letterwinners lost (3) — Ally St. Clair, Kaylee Reed, Beth Schaefer.



Coach’s comment — "Coach (Roy) Woodring retired, so offensive and defensive systems are both new this year."



"We have solid depth and a large number of returning letterwinners. Our work ethic, leadership and attitude have been great to start the season, as well."



"Change always brings a steep learning curve. It will take time to figure out our identify on both sides of the ball. We also graduated a tremendous senior class and will need new players to step up in roles that they maybe aren’t accustomed to yet."



NORWAYNE



Coach — Doug Hanzie.



Last year’s record — 18-6 (9-5 WCAL).



Returning letterwinners (7) — Taylor DeMassimo (g, sr.), Masey Lethco (c/f, sr.), Caitlyn DeMassimo (g, jr.), Olivia Stanley (g, jr.), Grace Deidrick (g, jr.), Kennedy Kay (c, jr.), Andrea Maibach (c, soph.).



Promising newcomers — Noelle Ferguson (g, sr.), Savannah Vaughn (g, soph.), Grace Sparks (c, soph.), Lily Rieman (g, soph.), Allison Morlock (f, fr.), Annabel Stanley (g, fr.).



Letterwinners lost — none.



Coach’s comment — "We will be a more experienced team with seven lettermen back that have played a lot of minutes for us. Hopefully with that experience and work throughout the summer and preseason we will be better on both ends of the floor."



"Our attitude and work ethic in the off season and preseason has been tremendous. We have some skilled players that can shoot the ball well and are willing to play together as a unit. Our team strength and movement has improved and we have a better understanding of what it takes to be a successful varsity basketball team."



ORRVILLE



Coach — Maggie Summers (1st year).



Last year’s record — 22-2 (1st in Principals Athletic Conference).



Returning letterwinners — Allyson Amstutz (g, sr.), Sierra Hamsher (c, sr.), Jamie Troyer (c, sr.), Tamara Turner (g, jr.), Sedona Goodard (f, sr.).



Promising newcomers — Katie Troyer (g, jr.), Daysia Hargraves (f, jr.), Amari Slaughter (g, soph.), Ella Gonzales (g, soph.), Ainsley Hamsher (g, soph.).



Letterwinners lost — eight.



Coach’s comment — "We lost eight talented senors from last year, so we have big shoes to fill."



"We lack varsity experience and height."



"We have a team who is committed to working hard every practice and game. We hope to be competitive in the league this year."



RITTMAN



Coach — Dylan Crawford (1st year).



Last year’s record — 7-17 (3-11 WCAL).



Returning letterwinners (5) — Bri Busic (f, sr.), Sarah Erne (g, jr.), Kaliana Sisouphanh (g, sr.), Maddie Like (g, sr.), Makayla Yarman (c, soph.).



Promising newcomers — Chloe Hess (g, sr.), Chloe Tyler (c, sr.), Hannah Huffman (g, jr.), Haley Dull (c, fr.).



Letterwinners lost (1) — Erica Gasser.



Coach’s comment — "One of our greatest strengths is our veteran leadership. With five seniors and two juniors with varsity experience, we will be able to respond to the different types of play our opponents will show us. We are also bringing in a new offensive and defensive system that many teams have not seen from Rittman before. We have had a great turnout this offseason with dedicated and motivated players ready for change."



"Our main weakness will be having a new system that we are still learning. We will work out the kinks as the season progresses. We are working to build a great program from the youth up to the varsity level and that will take some time to establish."



SMITHVILLE



Coach — Mike Miller (24th year, 389-151 at Smithville, 444-244 overall).



Last year’s record — 12-12 (5-9, 6th in WCAL).



Returning letterwinners (6) — Taylor DePriest (g, sr.), Sarah Meech (f, sr.), Hannah Yates (f, sr.), Isabelle Besancon (f, jr.), Kirstyn Thut (g, jr.), Shalen Guilliams (g, soph.).



Promising newcomers — MaKayla Wyatt (soph.), Kailynn Wickens (soph.), Hailey Thorn (soph.), Rebekah Carr (jr.).



Letterwinners lost (1) — Kenzie Brookover.



Coach’s comment — "We have the capability of being a good defense team and a good shooting team. I think we will have a little more team speed this year over the past couple seasons."



"The biggest weakness our lack of height at the varsity level. We need to do a better job of rebounding the basketball this year."



TRIWAY



Coach — Brian Kiper (7th season, 57-82 at Triway, 156-97 overall).



Last year’s record — 10-13 (5-7, 4th in PAC).



Returning letterwinners (6)— Maisy Mclain (g, sr.), Sydney Sherrieb (f, sr.), Natalie Adams (c, jr.), McKayla Feikert (g, jr.), Jordan Oberly (f, jr.), Kelsie Himes (g, soph.).



Promising newcomers — MiKayla Hatfield (c, jr.), Kalie Campbell (g, fr.), Jaymes Gilbert (c, fr.).



Letterwinners lost — Alexis Hutchinson, Allie Malone, Sydney Rhodes, Sarah Shoots.



Coach’s comment — "Similar to last year, I feel we can be very balanced on offense. We have experienced guards in Sherrieb and Feikert that can score from the perimeter and have a strong post in Adams that can score on the block and with an outside shot. Although we only have 16 players out for basketball, we feel like 12 of them can play at the Varsity level, so we are pleased with our depth."



"We need to learn to finish at the rim better when converting turnovers. We also need to develop a winning mentally so we can turn close games in to wins."



TUSLAW



Coach — Henry Cobb (2nd year, 17-6 at Tuslaw).



Last year’s record — 17-6 (10-2, 2nd in PAC).



Returning letterwinners (5) — Taylor Leedy (sr.), Payton Stewart (sr.), Emma Koons (jr.), Selah Yost (jr.), Abby Hoiles (soph.).



Promising newcomers — Venessa Frascone, Brianna Fitzgerald, Macaira Fox, Kasi Tully, Brook Stookey, Jada Weaver.



Letterwinners lost (3) — Majestic Sales, Katie McMerrell, Maddie Coss.



Coach’s comment — "We have experience back and should be able to compete in our league and in our strong non-league schedule; preparing us for the tournament. We are looking forward to a good year."



WAYNEDALE



Coach — Rick Geiser (2nd year, 17-8 at Waynedale, 138-144 overall).



Last year’s record — 17-8.



Returning letterwinners (9) — Sylvia Harrold (f, jr.), Haley Mast (f, jr.), Brooklyn Troyer (g, jr.), Kelsey Wolfe (g, jr.), Mackenzie Reber (f, jr.), Laney Murphy (g, jr.), Summer Miller (g, jr.), Hailey Raber (f, jr.), Brooklyn Yoder (f, soph.).



Promising newcomers — Cherlyn Miller (g, soph.), Alyce Yoder (g, soph.).



Letterwinners lost (12) — Lexi Weaver, Lyndsey Troyer, Bethany Masters.



Coach’s comment — "While we did graduate several key players from last year's team, we have a great group of returning girls that the coaches and community are really excited about. We are in a very unique situation where we have nine letterwinners returning and still will not have a senior on our roster. I guess the major difference from last year is that the players and coaches now have a year under our belts together and so we are starting way ahead of where we were at this point last year."



"We are still young considering that we do not have any seniors in the high school basketball program. We need to grow as a team in understanding game situations and becoming more versatile both offensively and defensively. Another point of emphasis throughout the season will be scoring more points at the basket off of post moves and attack moves."



WEST HOLMES



Coach — Lindsy Snyder (3rd year, 17-30).



Last year’s record — 12-11 (8-4 Ohio Cardinal Conference).



Returning letterwinners (6) — Katie Sprang (g, jr.), Alicia Alexander (g, jr.), Katrina Rolince (g, jr.), Hannah Rohr (g, jr.), Claire Reynolds (g, soph.), Kinsey Patterson (g, soph.).



Promising newcomers — Sage Miller (g/f, sr.), Sayler Miller (g, jr.), Melanie Fair (f, soph.), Amy Hughes (c, soph.)



Letterwinners lost (3) — Taylor Miller, Regan Wilcox, Charolette Brown.



Coach’s comment — "Our biggest team strength is the bond and friendships among our players. We have kids that get along and enjoy being around each other. In terms of basketball, our strength is going to come in our defense. We are going to pride ourselves in our ability to pressure the ball and play great team defense."



"We are going to continue to work on overall offensive concepts. We are starting to understand how to make plays for each other and play to each other’s strengths."



WOOSTER



Coach — Mike Baus (10th year, 144-65).



Last year’s record — 16-5 (12-0, 1st in OCC).



Returning letterwinners (8) — Macyn Siegenthaler (sr.), Madison Kurtz (jr.), Izzy Signorino (sr.), Anna Cichello (sr.), Audrey Van Lieu (sr.), Kelci Kauffman (sr.), Abby Swihart (jr.), Daisha Brown (sr.).



Promising newcomers — Nora Levy (fr.), Abbi Jones (fr.).



Letterwinners lost (6) — Stephanie Smith, Sydney Clapp, Gina Van Lieu, Anna Zerrer, Emma Anderson, Ravin Morgan.



Coach’s comment — "(We) lost a strong senior class. Lost a lot of rebounding and will need to step up in that area."



"(Our) goal is to play hard and be competitive every game, striving to finish in the top two of the OCC."