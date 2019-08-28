BELOIT — Ken Harris will begin his third different role with the West Branch football program this fall.

Harris played for the Warriors in the early 1980s under then-head coach Jim Laut. He was hired by Laut as a freshman coach and strength coach, and later spent several seasons as a varsity assistant for several head coaches.

Now, he will be in charge of the entire football program as head coach, taking over a team which went 6-4 overall and 3-3 in the Eastern Buckeye Conference last year.

“It's been a transition, doing things like helping out with fundraising and other things a head coach has to do, but I've been encouraged by our attitude and work ethic,” Harris said.

West Branch, which graduated several seniors from most of the position groups, does return plenty of offensive skill. Junior Brock Hillyer (5-10, 180) will begin his second season as starting quarterback, senior Gage Bickley (5-6, 168) returns at running back and junior David McKeivier (5-9, 160) will move from wideout to running back.

The offense will change from the shotgun to an under-center look with a two-back set and a tight end.

“We feel we have the personnel better suited for that offense,” Harris endorsed. “We have a very good core of running backs and a good tight end. Our plan is to run the ball and use play-action passing.”

Senior Justin Goode (5-11, 165) and sophomore Jed Smith (5-10, 150) give the Warriors depth at the quarterback position.

Seniors Josh Rinehart (6-0, 158), Andrew Cranston (5-11, 185) and Blayne Flickinger (5-10, 150), and junior Kenny Marra (6-0, 200) have shown flashes of solid play at running back, making that position extremely deep. Tight end will be manned by senior Hunter Makcen (6-1, 200) and junior Josh Meissner (5-11, 191).

There also is depth at receiver. Juniors Andrew Coffee (6-4, 175) and Josh Gregory (6-4, 180), senior Reece Berger (5-9, 180) and sophomore Nick Wilson (6-0, 145) are the top four in the rotation, with McKeivier being another option.

Senior Max Craig (6-3, 280), the most experienced offensive lineman, will move from left guard to center. Senior Jacob Hurst (5-9, 280) will fill the left guard spot, with senior Cody Leyman (6-3, 315) flanking Craig at right guard. Senior left tackle Beau Greschaw (6-7, 275) and senior right tackle David Crewston (5-9, 210) complete the starting interior line. Hurst can also play guard and Greschaw can be used at guard, Senior Peyton Gott (6-1, 250) and sophomore Levi Rastetter (6-1, 206) are other tackles, sophomore Greg Rockwell (6-0, 200) adds more depth to center and senior Curtis Flickinger (6-0, 185) makes the guard position four-deep.

On defense, the most experienced position group is the line. Hurst returns at tackle and Makcen is back at end. Kenny Marra is expected to start at the other end, while Craig will play the other tackle. Gott is projected as a backup tackle and Curtis Flickinger a rotational end. Rockwell and Crewson also are in the defensive line mix.

Senior Matt Coblentz (5-10, 185) and sophomore Steve Marra (6-1, 190) are expected to start at the outside linebacker positions, with junior Brock Smith (5-11, 170) and junior Alec Wilson (6-0, 208) taking over the inside linebacker spots. Bickley, Rinehart and Cranston are expected to see action at linebacker.

McKeivier, a returning starter, will anchor the secondary at safety. Hillyer, Gregory, Blayne Flickinger and Berger can rotate at safety. Goode, Nick Wilson and Jed Smith are the projected cornerbacks.

“We're going to line up base defense first, then bring the heat,” Harris said. “We know teams like to pass and we have to put pressure on the quarterback, and we've worked very hard on our pass-rushing technique.”

Senior Jared Butler (5-9, 134) returns at placekicker and Goode will be entrusted with handling the punting.

“We've made [gradual] progress since preseason practice began and we'll try to get better at one thing every day,” Harris said. “We're also getting better at handling the mental part of the game.”

West Branch arranged scrimmages with Rootstown, Poland Seminary and Youngstown Chaney in order to get ready for the regular season, which consists of three non-conference contests against Woodridge, Girard and Struthers, followed by the conference opener at 2018 champion Alliance.

“We're going to hit the ground running in our first four games,” Harris said. “We'll open against Woodridge, a solid team which runs the spread offense. Girard uses a lot of RPO (Run, Pass, Option) plays and that will be a challenge. Struthers is more of a power team. Alliance won the conference last year and has a lot of talent.”