The Aurora Raptors age-12-and-younger softball team recently won the 12-and-younger Western Reserve Fastpitch Elite East Division.



The Raptors, who were led by head coach Mark Collis and assistant coach Sam Petrash, finished 5-1 in their division and 11-3 overall.



Team members were Sophie Schechterman, Sophie Retton, Sophie Petrash, Sydney Rampton, Gianna Nero, Ava Puruczky, Lana Witmer, Chloe Fienga, Raquel Bailey, Veronica Mueller and Summer Collis.