The Aurora Raptors age 10-and-younger softball team recently won the 10-and-younger Western Reserve Fastpitch Elite National League North Division.



The Raptors, who were led by head coach Greg Wetzel and Mark Collis, finished 5-1 in their division and 9-7 overall.



Team members were Kerrigan Riley, Arabella Wetzel, Ava Scope, Faith Nuhfer, Leah Vojtko, Kara Sawicki, Mia Berquist, Addison Witting, Grace Harper, Madelyn Yuhasz, Alexis Kemble, Reese Witting and Reese Harper.