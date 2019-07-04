The Aurora Greenmen 14-and-younger travel baseball team won the 2019 Northeast Ohio Baseball League championship June 30. The Greenmen finished 11-1 in league play and were seeded first in their postseason tournament.



Aurora defeated the Bainbridge Township Kenston Bombers 7-5 in the championship game. The Greenmen also earned victories over the Painesville Fusion (21-7) and the Hudson Fury (21-10) to reach the title game.



The coaches were Scott Tenorio, Matt Bianco, Matt Anzells and Todd Harrell.



Team members were Sam Bianco (third baseman and pitcher), Zach Anzells (shortstop and pitcher), Zach Nemet (second baseman), Alex Tenorio (catcher), Alex Harrell (shortstop and pitcher), Ben Iammarino (first baseman and outfielder), Matt Geier (shortstop and pitcher), Cade Fromwiller (first baseman), Connor Tonsing (left fielder), Reid Gavalier (center fielder), George Gomez (third baseman and pitcher) and Dylan Vonderhaar (right fielder and pitcher).