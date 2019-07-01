The Hudson Baseball Association age 12-and-younger Blue team recently was the runner-up at the Fastballs and Fireworks Tournament in Massillon.



Hudson lost to Mash Factory in the championship game. There were a total of 18 teams in Hudson’s division.



Since returning from Cooperstown, the team has won seven of its nine games. Hudson is scheduled to finish its season at the Buckeye League Tournament and the Duck Pond Classic later this summer in Castalia.



Team members are James McCarthy, Justin Morgan, Macklin McKenna, Andrew Conti, Tyler Haven, Bruce Wiley, Braeden Deutsch, Sam Kosko, Jack Dressler, Caleb Fitz, Ben Reske and Brad Masiella.



The coaches are Todd Deutsch, Rich McCarthy and Tim Conti.