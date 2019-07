The Hudson girls track and field team recently had its awards banquet.



Grace Hildebrand received the Ray Hyser Award and Julia Petty (sprinting events), Brenna Beucler (distance), Sydney Gallagher (hurdles) and Cecily Merrick (field events) were named the team’s Most Valuable Performers in their respective events.



Lauren Pacsi was named the team’s Rookie of the Year. Other awards are as follows.



Captains awards: Amanda Bellish, Angela Cuiffo, Hildebrand, Lina Ikhlef, Taylor Miller, Avery Silverman and Dai’Shunai Steward



Academic All-Ohio: Beucler and Molly Stecker



Scholar athlete (Suburban League): Corinne Agnor, Bellish, Maya Bogoniewski, Juliana Brown, Caroline Ford, Hildebrand, Hudy, Lina Ikhlef, Miller, Margaret Moffitt, Katarina Palmman, Caroline Ricard, Silverman, Steward, Katherine Travis, Melanie Baker, Allison Burrows, Josephine Cartella, Sydney DePompei, Amy Fulton, Nicole Jurado, Allison Katitus, Petty, Subi Simmons, Stecker, Jocelyn Weaver, Daniya Ally, Beucler, Ainsley Blue, Bella Calve, Veronica Church, AnaLucia Durfee, Molly Evans, Gallagher, Riley Gaynor, Sarah Girard, Emma Golden, Emmaline Hannan, Bridget Hill, Jordyn Hopgood, Charlotte Huot, Sydney Jones, Celena Karra, Katherine Koenecke, Morgan Lindow, Marie-Ange Marquart, Merrick, Kaleigh-Ann Nigrelli, Gabriella Offredo, Kaitlyn Roegner, Kayla Roumie, Amelia Ruffer, Emma Rygh, Samantha Sigler, Holly Smith, Lily Swain, Sarah Weldon, Abigail Young, Emma Beseda, Sofia Bogoniewski, Abby Cook, Kerissa Duliga, Ane Johnson, Samantha Knepp, Klaudia Kosa, Erica Kutchin, Isabel Newby, Margaret Rischitelli, Meghan Stein, Elizabeth Unger and Maddie Wright



Fourth-year letter winners: Bellish, Miller and Palmman



Third-year letters: Ikhlef, Simmons, Stecker and Weaver



Second-year letters: Steward, Fulton, Jurado, Beucler, Olivia Chauvin, Gallagher, Gaynor, Hannan, Hopgood, Marita Johnson, Merrick, Sigler, Swain and Weldon