The Score More Athletic Club Attack Amateur Athletic Union team, which includes Hudson Middle School Class of 2024 student-athletes Taylor Angielski and Grace Jackson, recently wrapped up its seventh championship in the last 11 months at the Cleveland Grand Nationals Tournament.



But the title run was not easy as SMAC suffered only it second loss of the year to Dayton’s Ohio Lady Attack 48-41 to open division play. However, SMAC rebounded with a convincing 50-10 win over Canada’s Kia Nurse Elite.



SMAC then entered bracket play against Pittsburgh’s Drill 4 Skill squad, which won its division by an average of 26 points. Angielski’s 11 points and Grace Jackson’s nine points helped propel SMAC to a 56-40 victory.



The Hudson duo then combined for 23 points with a 62-25 victory over Cleveland’s SMAC Believe team.



The championship match was a rematch against Dayton’s Ohio Lady Attack, which won its opening playoff games by an average of 23 points.



But after jumping out to an early nine-point lead, the contest was never in doubt. SMAC went on to win 48-40.



This Class of 2024 SMAC team extended its record to 40-2 since winning Louisville’s Roses Rising Stars Tournament in July last season.