The Everest 2007 Black boys soccer team ended its 2018-19 season by winning the Great Lakes Alliance pre-National Premier League title June 16.



The league featured teams from Ohio, Western New York and Western Pennsylvania. The team, which earned a 3-1 victory over Empire United out of Buffalo, New York, in the championship game, was led by head coach Sean Barker, a Tallmadge resident.



The team featured Tallmadge residents Zach Barker and Brett Goodell.