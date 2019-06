The Everest 2007 Black boys soccer team ended its 2018-19 season by winning the Great Lakes Alliance pre-National Premier League title June 16.



The league featured teams from Ohio, Western New York and Western Pennsylvania. The team, which earned a 3-1 win over Empire United 2007 out of Buffalo, New York, in the championship game, was led by head coach Sean Barker.



The team featured Hudson residents Srinat Moorthy, Matthew Caputo, Ian Katz, Andrew Conti, Sam Robledo and James Bartlett.