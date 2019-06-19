Kayla Wheat, a rising eighth-grade student at Hudson Middle School, recently competed at the Interscholastic Equestrian Association National Finals Horse Show at the Historic Pennsylvania Show Farm Complex in Harrisburg.



Wheat competed in five regular-season shows, earning top placings and securing enough points to move on to the postseason regional show in Michigan and again in the zone finals at Findlay University.



Wheat was one of 18 riders from across the country who qualified and competed in the Novice over fences class at the IEA National Finals Horse Show. Out of the top 18 riders in the country, Wheat placed seventh.



Wheat has been training at the Hudson Equestrian Center/Bochum Farm for the past seven years. For details on learning to ride, call Kim Segedy at 216-870-0667.