The Aurora age 13-and-younger travel baseball team, which featured 11 young men from Aurora, was one of 62 total teams to compete in the 39th Annual Aurora Baseball Tournament, which took place June 6-9.



Six of the seven teams competed in a skills competition that included the elite outfield relay challenge, the king-of-the-infield double-play challenge and a king-of-speed competition.



Aurora finished second in the king-of-the-infield challenge by less than a tenth of a second to the Mayfield Wildcats.



In tournament play, the fourth-seeded Greenmen, overcame a 6-2, fourth-inning deficit to defeat the top-seeded Geauga Knights 8-7. Aurora scored three runs apiece in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively, to complete the comeback.



The Greenmen lost to the second-seeded Hudson Explorers 7-4 in the championship game.