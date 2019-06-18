A handful of former and current members of Twinsburg’s track and field teams competed at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor meet, which took place Thursday through Sunday at North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro, North Carolina.



Etaijen Easter, a 2019 Twinsburg graduate, won the boys’ long jump with a leap of 24 feet, 9 ¼ inches.



Three former Tiger females and one current member of the Twinsburg girls track and field team also earned a medal.



The 800-meter sprint medley team of Twinsburg 2019 graduates Mariah Myles, Nya Bussey and Nia Robinson and rising senior Alyssa Willis captured second with a time of 1 minute, 44.03 seconds.



That same quartet also placed fourth in the girls’ 1,000-meter sprint medley with a clocking of 2:12.87 and seventh in the 800-meter relay (1:38.97).



Willis competed on another relay, too. She joined Twinsburg 2019 graduate Brionna McDonald and rising sophomores Rana Thornton and Akira Johnson on the 13th-place 400-meter relay team (48.94 seconds).



Myles, Bussey and Nia Robinson joined Twinsburg 2019 graduate Julia Henderson on the 18th-place girls’ 1,600-meter relay team (3:53.89).



Several other Twinsburg residents competed, as well.



The boys’ 800-meter sprint medley team of Twinsburg 2019 graduates Gilbert Campbell and Tyrese Yarbrough, rising senior Darren Robinson and rising junior Marvahun Johnson captured 14th (1:33.47).



The boys 1,000-meter sprint medley team of Yarbrough, Darren Robinson, Johnson and rising junior Antoine Brown captured 26th (1:59.85).



The girls’ 800-meter sprint medley relay team of Akira Johnson, Thornton, McDonald and 2019 Twinsburg graduate Julia Henderson finished 37th (1:52.71).



The boys’ 800-meter relay team of Yarbrough, Marvahun Johnson and rising seniors Dominick Glenn and Darren Robinson placed 40th (1:30.96).



Darren Robinson added a 47th-place time of 51.13 seconds in the 400-meter race.