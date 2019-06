Meaghan Grant, a 2019 Hudson graduate, finished in a tie for seventh place with a score of 88 in the girls 16-19 age group at a Northern Ohio PGA Junior Golf event June 12 at Windmill Lakes Golf Club in Ravenna.



Grant made four pars and a birdie on the eighth hole.



Hudson resident Andrew Yard placed eighth with a score of 82 in the boys 11-15 age group.