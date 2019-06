Four members of the Hudson girls track and field team competed at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor meet, which took place Thursday through Sunday at North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro, North Carolina.



Rising juniors Emmaline Hannan, Sydney Gallagher and Brenna Beucler joined rising sophomore Lauren Pacsi on the distance medley emerging elite team that finished 19th with a time of 12 minutes, 37.88 seconds.