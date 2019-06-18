Former and current members of the Stow-Munroe Falls track and field teams competed at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor meet, which took place Thursday through Sunday at North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro, North Carolina.



The boys’ 800-meter sprint medley team of 2019 Stow graduates Adrian Woliver and Kyle Sommer joined rising junior Mykal Azar and rising sophomore Xavier Preston placed 49th with a time of 1 minute, 40.96 seconds.



Woliver also placed 25th in the shot put with a throw of 55 feet, 8 ½ inches.