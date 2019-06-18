The Akron Children’s Hospital Akron Marathon Race Series is welcoming runners who are beginning their summer racing journeys during the National Interstate 8k & 1-Mile races, which are scheduled to take place June 29 at 8:30 a.m.



For the fourth year, more than a dozen hero patients selected to represent the hospital, as part of its role as the title beneficiary of the Akron Children’s Hospital Akron Marathon Race Series, will be together before the race begins to cheer on the runners and walkers.



The 2019 hero patients include Saige Carpenter, a 5-year-old from Orrville, who has undergone three major heart surgeries to repair a heart defect. This year, Saige will be honored as the featured hero patient during the National Interstate race.



According to Saige’s mom, Jobeth Carpenter, Saige grew up knowing she needed to take breaks to catch her breath, but it has never stopped her from doing the things she enjoys or from becoming "an amazing young girl with a heart of gold."



The Akron Marathon Race Series serves as a major fundraiser for Akron Children’s Hospital in its efforts to serve the children and families of our community. Thanks to the support of the races like National Interstate 8k & 1 Mile as well as Children’s Champion runners, since 2016, the Akron Marathon Charitable Corporation has raised more than $1.3 million for the care of the region’s kids.



Saige is expected to be joined by the following fellow hero patients from Akron Children’s Hospital:



Donovan Stringer, 10, from Warren, was diagnosed with a rare liver cancer. After rounds of chemotherapy and surgery, Donovan is now in remission.



Jayden Wallace, 16, of Akron, was 9 when 24 percent of his body was covered in third-degree burns. Thanks to his undeniable strength and positive spirit, Jayden endured months of painful surgeries, dressing changes and therapies to heal his wounds and get back to playing sports.



Jessalyn Hartsfield, 15, from Youngstown, was born with primordial dwarfism, which makes her physical features petite. She has put in hours of speech therapy and endured epileptic seizures.



Madison Harrison, 14, from Green, has undergone multiple, complex surgeries and endured hours of physical therapy to be her best with her cerebral-palsy diagnosis.



Joey Ricci, 15, from Springfield Township, was diagnosed with mitochondrial disease before his first birthday. Ricci has learned to crawl, walk and even say a few words, despite the challenges and uncertainty his condition brings.



Lucas Ransom, 9, from North Canton, faces complications from group B streptococcus. He has had double-digit surgeries to go along with lengthy hospital stays and grueling therapy sessions.



Madelyne Williams, 14, from Kent, has chronic lung disease and cerebral palsy.



Mary Moy, 9, from Johnston, was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease that almost led to kidney failure. Since birth, Williams has managed her kidney condition with the help of surgeries, catheters, needle pricks and diet restrictions.



Miles Postak, 6, from Wadsworth, was born with spina bifida. Miles has undergone multiple surgeries and hours of therapies to manage his challenges.



Cory and Katie Mihalec, 15, from Tallmadge, were born at 26 weeks gestation and spent time in Akron Children’s NICU. Cory was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. Born premature, Katie had to work hard to gain strength, develop and overcome obstacles from the start.



Kyle Nottingham, 11, from Massillon, has leukodystrophy hypomyelinating 6. Kyle’s complex care has required countless hospital stays, surgeries, breathing tubes and therapies.



Brayden McDonald, 10, from Akron, was born with cystic fibrosis. Brayden advocates for herself and relies on her care team to manage her life-long condition through daily medications, nutrition supplements and lung-clearance therapy.



Rybecca Rennie, 18, from Magnolia, was involved in a nearly fatal car accident. In all, she lost consciousness several times and sustained 32 broken bones, two collapsed lungs and a concussion.



Hope Palmer, 9, from Mogadore, has cerebral palsy. Unable to speak the language or walk because of her health condition when she was 7 years old, Hope came to America from China to live with a new family.



To learn more about the hero patients, go to https://bit.ly/2XDogun.



This year, the Akron Marathon team will host more than 15,000 runners across its 2019 events all supporting Akron Children’s Hospital. Runners looking for a deeper level of engagement with the hospital can join the race as a Children’s Champion, a race participant committed to raising $250 to $1,000 for Akron Children’s Hospital.



The National Interstate 8k & 1 Mile course highlights The University of Akron’s campus with a unique tour of downtown Akron.



Although it is designed for speed, the course supports both runners and walkers on their way to the finish on Summa Field inside InfoCision Stadium. Supporters and runners will find an after-party with live music, food and 20 craft beer options.



For more information about Akron Children’s Hospital Akron Marathon Race Series, visit AkronMarathon.org.