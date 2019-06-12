The Stow Goal Club, supporters of the Stow-Munroe Falls boys and girls soccer team, will hold the it’s 12th annual golf outing at the Fairways at Twin Lakes Golf Club, located 1619 Overlook Road in Kent June 22 at 4 p.m.



There will be a shotgun start with the nine-hole outing. Sixty spots will be available at $50 per person for golf, food and drinks. Golfers will be able to participate in raffles, as well as closest to the pin and longest drive contests. Hole sponsorship are available for $50,



To reserve your foursome email the Stow-Munroe Falls boys coccer coach Kyle Kosmala at coachkosmala@yahoo.com. Past Stow-Munroe Falls soccer players and families are encouraged to attend.



Support of this event helps with the ongoing improvements, lights and maintenance of the soccer stadium at Stow Munroe Falls High School. The Stow Goal Club is a non-profit organization.



For more information or to make a monetary donation, visit to website their bulldogfc1966.com.