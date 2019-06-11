For many members of the Hudson Explorers Aquatic Team, returning to C.T Branin Natatorium in Canton marks a return to a familiar stomping ground. The pool hosts Ohio High School State swimming championships each February.

But when HEAT members came to swim at the annual Canton City Schools Age Group & Open Meet May 31 to June 2, the pool looked a little different. It had been converted to “long course” configuration — an eight-lane, 50-meter course, which is the same as an Olympic-sized pool.

The switch from short course to long course didn’t stop the Explorers, as they raced to a combined 39 first place finishes in individual and relay events.

The three day meet kicked off May with seven HEAT swimmers tackling one of the sport’s toughest challenges: the 1500 meter freestyle.

All seven mile swimmers, posted best times in the event, with three of them achieving new team records in the process: Emily Yorkievitz for the 11-12 year old girls (20 minutes 4.56 seconds); Paul Yorkievitz for the 11-12 year old boys (20 minutes 15.55 second); and Gigi Falke for the 10-and-younger girls (22 minutes 58.78 seconds).

The following HEAT swimmers also achieved top 8 finishes in individual event at the meet:

Girls:

• Natalie Brindley, 13, 100 freestyle, fourth, 1:07.07; 200 backstroke, fifth, 2:43.89; 200 individual medley, eighth, 2:48.23.

• Giovanna Cappabianca, 17, 200 butterfly, first, 2:30.85; 200 individual medley, first, 2:30.99; 100 freestyle, third, 1:03.20; 200 freestyle, third, 2:14.83; 200 backstroke, fifth, 2:42.65; 50 freestyle, sixth, 29.10.

• Emily Clark, 14, 200 butterfly, second, 2:58.89.

• Caroline Coates, 16, 200 backstroke, eighth, 2:43.92; 400 individual medley, eighth, 5:50.67.

• Mackenzie DeWitt, 15, 200 butterfly, sixth, 2:45.40.

• Mija Drobnjak, 14, 100 breaststroke, first, 1:19.52; 200 breaststroke, first, 2:56.53.

• Gigi Falke, 10, 100 butterfly, first, 1:31.67; 100 backstroke, second, 1:30.31; 100 freestyle, second, 1:18.43; 50 backstroke, second, 41.41; 50 butterfly, second, 37.74; 100 breaststroke, seventh, 1:57.31.

• Maddie Hannan, 18, 200 freestyle, fourth, 2:15.27; 400 individual medley, seventh, 5:50.49.

• Kate Hensley, 14, 100 butterfly, first, 1:11.00; 50 freestyle, second, 29.24; 100 backstroke, third, 1:13.42; 200 backstroke, fourth, 2:41.64; 200 freestyle, fifth, 2:23.48; 400 freestyle, fifth, 5:07.48.

• Ana Karas, 10, 200 individual medley, eighth, 4:05.27.

• Taylor Kochanowski, 16, 200 breaststroke, seventh, 3:04.63.

• Paige McCormick, 17, 200 freestyle, first, 2:10.37; 200 butterfly, second, 2:34.10; 50 freestyle, fourth, 28.98.

• Maya Metzler, 13, 200 breaststroke, sixth, 3:16.80.

• Celine Omega, 12, 100 backstroke, second, 1:24.00; 50 backstroke, second, 37.93; 50 butterfly, second, 35.37; 50 breaststroke, fifth, 43.74.

• Olivia Pisano, 15, 400 individual medley, third, 5:38.94; 100 backstroke, fourth, 1:11.46.

• Marisa Schenkenberger, 14, 100 breaststroke, second, 1:22.66; 400 individual medley, fourth, 5:39.50.

• Hannah Weldon, 14, 200 backstroke, first, 2:36.91; 100 backstroke, second, 1:13.05; 200 freestyle, seventh, 2:26.70.

• Aiyana Womack, 9, 100 backstroke, fifth, 1:38.65; 100 freestyle, fifth, 1:26.19; 50 backstroke, fifth, 43.81; 50 freestyle, sixth, 37.00; 50 butterfly, seventh, 46.95; 200 freestyle, eighth, 3:08.01.

• Amiya Womack, 11, 50 backstroke, third, 38.08; 50 freestyle, fifth, 32.94; 100 backstroke, seventh, 1:27.03; 200 individual medley, seventh, 3:11.09; 50 butterfly, eighth, 37.95.

Emily Yorkievitz, 12, 100 backstroke, first, 1:19.04; 100 butterfly, first, 1:18.14; 100 freestyle, first, 1:08.03; 200 freestyle, first, 2:28.37; 50 butterfly, first, 34.64; 100 breaststroke, fifth, 1:39.20.

Lily Zhang, 10, 200 individual medley, first, 3:25.88; 100 butterfly, third, 1:44.04; 100 freestyle, third, 1:23.79; 100 backstroke, fourth, 1:36.07; 50 freestyle, fourth, 36.31; 100 breaststroke, fifth, 1:54.31.

Boys

• Iason Cho, 12, 100 backstroke, sixth, 1:16.72; 50 freestyle, seventh, 31.26.

• Ben Ackerman, 10, 200 individual medley, fifth, 3:25.17; 100 butterfly, sixth, 1:56.46; 100 backstroke, eighth, 1:42.51.

• Dylan Albrecht, 16, 200 backstroke, sixth, 2:32.65.

• Justin Barzellato, 14, 100 backstroke, third, 1:11.21; 200 backstroke, third, 2:33.49; 200 butterfly, third, 2:47.53; 200 individual medley, third, 2:32.41; 100 freestyle, fourth, 1:04.17; 50 freestyle, seventh, 29.28.

• Seth Baylor, 16, 200 freestyle, eighth, 2:09.15.

• Vittorio Cappabianca, 14, 100 freestyle, first, 1:01.38; 200 freestyle, first, 2:06.92; 200 individual medley, first, 2:24.14; 50 freestyle, first, 27.83; 200 backstroke, second, 2:31.47; 200 butterfly, second, 2:34.79.

• Ian Cho, 10, 100 breaststroke, fifth, 1:50.92.

• Iason Cho, 13, 100 backstroke, fourth, 1:12.20; 200 butterfly, fourth, 2:47.72; 200 backstroke, fifth, 2:37.52; 200 individual medley, fifth, 2:35.79; 100 freestyle, fifth, 1:52.43.

• Isaac Cho, 7, 100 freestyle, fifth, 1:52.43; 50 backstroke, fifth, 53.68; 50 freestyle, fifth, 48.16.

• Alex Cimera, 14, 100 backstroke, first, 1:05.04; 100 butterfly, first, 1:01.08; 200 backstroke, first, 2:29.28; 100 breaststroke, fifth, 1:20.69; 200 breaststroke, sixth, 3:14.11; 400 individual medley, sixth, 5:30.42.

• Alex Gallagher, 13, 100 breaststroke, first, 1:14.13; 100 backstroke, second, 1:10.77; 100 freestyle, second, 1:02.65; 200 individual medley, second, 2:27.41; 100 butterfly, third, 1:05.67; 50 freestyle, fourth, 28.81.

• Noah Holtz, 12, 200 freestyle, third, 2:34.28; 50 breaststroke, sixth, 41.93.

• Jay Johnson, 18, 200 freestyle, first, 1:58.52; 200 individual medley, first, 2:15.50; 100 breaststroke, second, 1:12.36; 200 butterfly, second, 2:20.19; 200 backstroke, third, 2:24.26; 200 breaststroke, fourth, 2:45.56.

• Andrew Ketler, 14, 100 butterfly, second, 1:05.04; 200 freestyle, third, 2:18.70; 200 backstroke, fourth, 2:37.43; 200 breaststroke, fourth, 3:08.93; 1500 freestyle, fourth, 18:07.33; 100 backstroke, seventh, 1:13.66.

• Aiden Luczywo, 11, 200 individual medley, first, 2:46.13; 200 freestyle, second, 2:27.32; 50 backstroke, second, 36.67; 100 freestyle, third, 1:08.35; 50 breaststroke, fifth, 41.76; 50 freestyle, eighth, 32.12.

• Luke Novak, 16, 200 backstroke, fourth, 2:26.33; 100 backstroke, fifth, 1:06.67.

• Cameron Oddenino, 11, 100 breaststroke, second, 1:29.56; 50 breaststroke, second, 40.51; 200 freestyle, fifth, 2:36.55; 100 butterfly, sixth, 1:26.96; 100 freestyle, sixth, 1:12.67.

• Tyler Omega, 8, 100 freestyle, seventh, 2:04.71; 50 backstroke, seventh, 1:01.82; 50 breaststroke, seventh, 1:19.61; 50 freestyle, eighth, 54.70.

• Nolan Tanner, 13, 200 breaststroke, fifth, 3:13.21.

• Caleb Tuckerman, 17, 50 freestyle, sixth, 26.15.

• Jacob Tuckerman, 19, 100 backstroke, fourth, 1:05.08; 100 freestyle, eighth, 58.47.

• Paul Yorkievitz, 12, 100 butterfly, first, 1:18.85; 100 freestyle, second, 1:08.14; 200 individual medley, fourth, 2:53.34; 50 backstroke, fourth, 37.57.

The following relays earned top three finishes at the meet:

Girls Relays

• 10-and-younger 200 freestyle relay: Falke, Aiyana Womack, Jillian Ellison, Zhang, first, 2:35.67.

• 10-and-younger 200 medley relay: Zhang, Rachel Porter, Falke, Aiyana Womack, first, 2:56.97.

• 11-12 200 freestyle relay: Amiya Womack, Omega, Avery Holtz, Emily Yorkievitz.

• 11-12 200 medley relay: Amiya Womack, Omega, Emily Yorkievitz, Avery Holtz.

• 13-14 400 freestyle relay: Schenkenberger, Weldon, Hensley, Brindley, first, 4:25.95.

• 13-14 400 medley relay: Weldon, Drobnjak, Hensley, Armao, first, 5:00.19.

• Open 400 freestyle relay: Hannan, McCormick, Giovanna Cappabianca, DeWitt, first, 4:08.93.

Boys Relays

• 11-12 200 freestyle relay: Noah Holtz, Paul Yorkievitz, Noah Bartlett, Luczywo, first, 2:12.91.

• 11-12 200 medley relay: Paul Yorkievitz, Oddenino, Luczywo, Noah Holtz, first, 2:31.21.

• 13-14 400 freestyle relay: Ketler, Vittorio Cappabianca, Gallagher, Cimera, first, 4:03.08.

• 13-14 400 medley relay: Vittorio Cappabianca, Gallagher, Cimera, Ketler, first, 4:31.10.

• Open 400 freestyle relay: Caleb Tuckerman, Jacob Tuckerman, Baylor, Johnson, first, 3:50.17.

• Open 400 medley relay: Jacob Tuckerman, Caleb Tuckerman, Baylor, Johnson, first, 4:22.08.

• Open 400 medley relay: Albrecht, Barzellato, Mason Meyer, Iason Cho, third, 4:50.66.