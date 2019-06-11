Heading into summer, most local athletic directors and coaches tend to take a deep breath and relax — at least when they’re not supervising off-season workouts.

When looking ahead to this summer, however, a bit of downer thought comes to mind: The 2019-20 school year will be last for the Portage Trail Conference as we know it.

Word broke in April that the eight current members of the PTC Metro Division wished to break away from the County Division and form their own league.

On May 22, it was confirmed: The superintendents of Coventry Local, Cloverleaf Local, Field Local, Norton City, Ravenna City, Springfield Local, Streetsboro City and Woodridge Local schools signed documents to withdraw from the PTC. The boards of education for the eight school districts will vote to ratify the move this month.

In a press release, the eight Metro Division schools said they are “fully committed” to the PTC for the 2019-20 school year. After that, the eight schools will form a new league under a new name.

No matter how you look at it, the short but vibrant history of the two-division PTC will cease after this school year.

What’s more, the fact this move came together so quickly — and under a cloak of relative secrecy — is a bit disconcerting, especially to the Metro Division’s soon-to-be-former conference mates in the County Division.

For me, when I first heard about the proposed move, the biggest thought in my mind was “Here we go again.”

This move is going to make a mess out of Portage County athletics.

When the PTC opened for business in 2005, every school in Portage County except Aurora came under its umbrella.

By contrast, in 2020, Portage County’s 11 school districts will be split into five different conferences — and the future health of the County Division as cohesive unit has to be in serious doubt.

In theory, this might seem like an isolated move, in that the Metro Division members are going out together.

In practice, however, I’ve seen much smaller moves set chains of events that caused entire conferences to collapse. Examples include the Greater Cleveland Conference in the 1990s and Western Reserve Conference in the 2000s, through both have been reincarnated in very different forms.

This wasn’t supposed to happen. The PTC came into being to combat these kind of permutations.

The PTC formed out of the old Portage County League as way to deal with the wide disparities in enrollment between the league’s members.

Over last 14 years, there has been some movement with in the PTC. Woodridge and Streetsboro each grew in enrollment, which bumped them up to the Metro Division, while shrinking enrollment numbers at Crestwood and Southeast caused both schools to drop to the County Division.

In 2013, charter member Windham left for the Northeastern Athletic Conference, which made sense due to its tiny enrollment. East Canton left the same year for the Inter-Valley Conference, which made sense due to location.

In 2015, Kent Roosevelt jumped to the Suburban League. Roosevelt has always been the biggest school in Portage County by some distance, so moving to the Suburban League’s American Conference made much more sense from an enrollment standpoint — and set up a natural rivalry with Aurora.

In 2017, Waterloo left for Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference. Two years later, this move still makes no sense to me. It would be no great shock to me to see the members of the County Division ask the Vikings to come back, which could do wonders for the division viability.

The reason question is what’s the cause of all of this? Metro members haven’t been too forthcoming, other than to say, in the words of Woodridge Superintendent Walter Davis, the members “have developed a focus on education-based athletics.”

When I spoke to him previously, Davis made it clear the decision to move was no reflection on the PTC’s County Division members. I have no reason to doubt Davis — but the question of “Why?” remains mostly unanswered.

About a decade ago, I called the high school league switching a carousel. Individual schools wanting to move cause many of their neighbors to switch as well, often leaving them in different places from when they get off the carousel.

I hate to say it, but it might be time to cue the calliope music again. Here’s hoping this round on the league-switching carousel at least leaves schools in places that make sense.

Then again, a two-division Portage Trail Conference made a lot of sense. Just look what’s about to happen.

