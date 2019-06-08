Olivia Ayres made up her mind and decided to sign her name on the dotted line.



And then she had the rug pulled out from under her.



"I talked to Ross about joining us and he said he already signed up for the full," the 20-year-old Tallmadge graduate said.



Ayres was referring to her former classmate, Ross Weyandt, a 2017 Tallmadge graduate.



Ayres, along with Tallmadge graduates Jimmy Filko (Class of 2016) and Cole Baker (Class of 2015) had planned to run the half-marathon race at the Pittsburgh Marathon last month.



But that planned got squashed.



"Ross talked to Jimmy and Cole about doing the full with him without talking to me," Ayres said.



Ayres, a former standout volleyball, basketball and softball player for the Blue Devils, was slightly annoyed with her friends.



In the end, though, she couldn’t pass up the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.



"I couldn’t let the boys do it without me," Ayres said.



Ayres, Filko, Baker and Ross Weyandt, along with 2019 Tallmadge graduates Sam Weyandt, who is Ross’ brother, and Danny Macchiarole, completed the marathon May 5 in Pittsburgh.



Macchiarole, 18, led the six-person Tallmadge contingent with a time of 3 hours, 42 minutes, 54 seconds to place fifth in the male age 19-and-younger age group.



Ayres and Filko completed the race in 3:52.14 and the fourth member of the sub-four-hour club, Sam Weyandt, crossed the finish line in 3:59.39.



Not to be outdone, Baker finished his race in 4:55.01 and Ross Weyandt, who battled injuries, was not far behind in 4:55.04.



Macchiarole’s finish wasn’t terribly surprising to the rest of his, well, "running" mates. He had been the fastest runner in many of the group’s workouts prior to the marathon.



"The last quarter mile, I was thinking, ‘I’m done with this,’" Macchiarole said. "I basically sprinted the last quarter mile. I was ready to throw up."



Sam Weyandt, 18, stayed with Macchiarole during the early stages of the race. Eventually, though, he couldn’t catch the speedy Macchiarole.



Nonetheless, Sam Weyandt still felt very confident about his chances of being the second Blue Devil to cross the finish line.



However, he saw two familiar people waiting for him when he finished his race.



"Jimmy and Olivia were there,’ Sam Weyandt said. "I didn’t even see them pass me. That made me sad."



The 21-year-old Filko, a rising senior at Kent State University who played for the basketball and golf teams at Tallmadge, stayed close to Ayres throughout the 26.2-mile journey.



Good move on his part. Filko, who overcame cramps during the latter stages of the race, and Ayres have been dating for the last three years.



"I thought about finishing a few minutes ahead of her," Filko said. "She got me into this and she worked the hardest, so I stayed with her. I took a video of us near the end. I remember saying, ‘This kind of hurts.’"



The fact that he finished the race was certainly satisfying for the 22-year-old Baker, a 2019 Kent State graduate who was the most apprehensive about running the marathon in the first place.



"When Ross asked me about running a half-marathon, I said, ‘Yeah, I can do that,’" Baker said. "The next day, he said he was going to run the full. I told him, ‘I don’t think that’s going to happen.’"



The 20-year-old Ross Weyandt, the mastermind of this crazy plan, suffered a knee injury during the final weeks of training. He also experienced major cramps a little more than halfway into the race.



"After my knee injury, I didn’t run again until the marathon," Ross Weyandt said. "I was down in the dumps about that. I was more of a coach for the rest of the team."



Despite his untimely injury, Ross Weyandt had no thoughts of skipping the race.



"I was going to crawl all 26.2 miles if I had to," he said.



Ross Weyandt, who is majoring in exercise science at Kent State, wrote the training program for his six-person crew.



The training began last October. They ran four miles during the early days and after nine weeks, they could complete 14-mile workouts.



The harsh winter that occurs yearly in Northeast Ohio didn’t stop them from training. For the most part, at least.



They ran on New Year’s Day and didn’t miss too many days despite the cold weather.



They did their longest workouts on Sundays. The Weyandt brothers, Filko, Baker and Macchiarole ran together many times before the race. Ayres, on the other hand, did most of her training alone.



"Three weeks before the marathon, we were running 22 miles," Ross Weyandt said. "We didn’t run the full 26.2 until the day of the marathon."



Not surprisingly, there were some major setbacks. Running hundreds of miles to compete in the most grueling race of their lives certainly took its toll.



Well, for most of them, at least. The shortest member of the group didn’t seem to have any issues.



"I had knee problems and Sam had issues with his hip," Ross Weyandt said. "Cole had some shin splints and something going on with his knee.



"The only person who was fine all through it was Olivia. She’s a little mini beast."



Ayres had a bit more experience than her comrades.



Although she never ran much in high school, Ayres has learned the art of distance running in college. She ran the half-marathon at the Columbus Marathon last fall.



"I tried to convince them about it when they decided to do the full," Ayres said jokingly. "They never ran it before. They don’t know how hard it is. They didn’t listen to me."



Ross Weyandt, who played on the basketball team with Filko and Baker during his days as a Blue Devil, certainly felt cheated about his experience. Therefore, he hopes to tackle the 26.2-mile course along the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio rivers at least one more time.



"It’s kind of like unfinished business," Ross Weyandt said.



If he tries another marathon in the future, he’ll most likely have to do it by himself. Well, not completely.



Sam Weyandt, Filko, Ayres, Baker and Macchiarole would be more than happy to join him as members of a relay team.



"I’ll use them as pacers next year," Ross Weyandt said.



Macchiarole wouldn’t mind seeing Pittsburgh again. Since he was so focused on the race itself, Macchiarole didn’t get to enjoy the scenery of the Steel City.



"I thought it was a great city to run in," Macchiarole said. "The weather was good. It wasn’t too hot or too cold. I thought it was really fun. It was an experience like nothing else."



Sam Weyandt plans to continue running in the future. Whenever he runs again, the younger Weyandt won’t let his big brother twist his arm if he signs up for the 13.1-mile race.



"I’ve thought about doing the Akron Marathon," Sam Weyandt said. "The half-marathon doesn’t seem too hard. I’m glad we did it together. It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done."



Filko agrees. At the same time, though, he won’t rule out a 26.2-mile run in the future.



"I really enjoyed it," Filko said. "It’s still up in the air. It depends on how my knees and ankles feel. I won’t be 21 when I run it again.



"It’s kind of funny. Our first long run was six miles. A couple of months later, our recovery runs were nine, 10 miles."



While Ayres proved to be practically superhuman throughout the formidable workouts, the massive weight of the race finally got to her once she crossed the finish line.



"I didn’t feel the pain immediately," Ayres said. "I gave my mom a huge hug and 20 minutes later, I felt like my entire upper body was collapsing.



"I had a giant cramp in my back and my ribcage. I had to go to the medical tent to get a bunch of electrolytes."



In the end, though, Ayres and her pals will tell anybody the experience was worth it.



And it was one noteworthy challenge all six of them can cross off their bucket list.



With one exception, of course.



"I’m proud of them for finishing," Ross Weyandt said. "It wouldn’t have been as much fun without them."



