When he heard the story, Jacob Russo’s eyes lit up.



It was quite an intriguing story about a young man who has become a revolution as a collegiate runner.



His name is Kyle Brackman.



"My coach told me Kyle was 10 seconds slower than me in the two-mile," Russo said. "Now he’s cranking 14:06 (14 minutes, 6 seconds) 5Ks."



Russo, a 2019 Hudson graduate, will continue to use Brackman’s performances as motivation.



And he’ll get to see him up close and personal, as well.



Russo recently signed a national letter of intent to continue his academic, track and field and cross country careers at the University of Connecticut. The Division I school, which is located in Storrs, is a member of the American Athletic Conference.



Brackman, a redshirt junior, finished fourth in the 5,000-meter race at the AAC Outdoor Championship last month in Wichita, Kansas. He also earned All-AAC honors for the cross country team last fall.



Thanks to Huskies head coach Greg Roy and his staff, Brackman has dropped a dramatic amount of time since he enrolled at UConn.



Russo is hoping the same thing will happen to him.



"My coach told me runners like me have competed for regional and national spots," he said. "That was something I was really drawn to. I wanted to be a part of that."



Russo certainly held his own as a distance runner for the Hudson track and field and cross country teams.



He helped the Explorers win back-to-back Division I state championships during his junior and senior seasons. Russo also was a regional qualifier in the 3,200 race during the spring.



"Jacob is probably the most coachable kid I’ve ever had," Hudson head boys track and field and cross country coach Mark McConnell said. "He did exactly as he was instructed. He was very disciplined and responsible. He’s very consistent and reliable."



The Huskies finished fourth at the 2019 AAC Championship. They also placed third at the AAC Cross Country Championship.



"They have a decently large team," Russo said. "There’s a lot of guys on the track side. Hopefully, I can compete in the conference race. I should run a couple of races my freshman year."



Russo, who plans to major in allied health science, also considered The Ohio State University in Columbus. In the end, though, Russo’s decision had very little to do with athletics.



"I had offers to run at both schools," Russo said. "I couldn’t study marine science, so I switched to allied health science. Ohio State would have been a great choice, but UConn offered the specific concentration for my major."



Russo enjoyed the scenery, too. The 4,400-acre campus, which was ranked as the best national public university in New England according to the 2018 U.S. News & World Report rankings, is less than 85 miles away from Boston.



"The campus is absolutely beautiful," Russo said. "It’s kind of in the middle of nowhere, but it’s close enough to the city. It’s only a 30-minute drive to Hartford."



While Russo had a knack for running faster than many of his competitors, it was easy to get lost in the mix at a powerhouse program like Hudson.



Distance stars and 2019 graduates Adam Beucler, Evan Manley and Lucas Lay advanced to the Division I state track and field meet, which concluded earlier this month. The trio also led the way for the cross country team.



"I feel like I never really had that breakthrough race," Russo said. "There was a point where everything seemed to click for Adam and Evan.



"Adam came out of nowhere with a 9:17 his sophomore year. That’s something I’ve been looking for. I still feel like that breakthrough is coming."



Russo actually had a breakthrough prior to high school.



He was the team’s top cross country runner in eighth grade. That was certainly an eye opener for Russo considering it was the first time he ran competitively.



"My coach at the time, Leo Doty, told me I was hitting the same times [2015 Hudson graduate and former state champion] Kyle Mau was hitting. I was not expecting that. At that point, I was thinking, ‘I can do this.’"



The Explorers won the 2018 state cross country title by a relatively comfortable margin. Russo, on the other hand, wasn’t so sure when he crossed the finish line.



"I saw Adam and Evan," he said. "I turned around and I saw Lucas and Andrew Goldslager cross the line. I didn’t think we won.



"When the results were posted, none of us really noticed. I was walking with my head down because I thought Mason beat us. And then we heard the parents yelling and Coach McConnell and [assistant] Coach [Craig] Robinson had the biggest smiles on their faces."



Russo enjoyed learning the tricks of the trade from his two former coaches. With McConnell and Robinson leading the way, it wasn’t too difficult to remain upbeat.



"It was incredible running for Coach McConnell," Russo said. "My eighth-grade year, he was at one of my meets. He introduced himself and just said he was Mark. He’s pretty laid back. He knows what needs to be done.



"Coach Robinson is a number cruncher. He would crunch numbers and tell us, ‘This is what you’re supposed to be working on.’ He would be dead on.



"If things didn’t go as planned, neither one of them got down on you. They would pull you up."



Oddly enough, running wasn’t Russo’s thing prior to eighth grade. In his mind, the 40-meter dash seemed far more intriguing than a 5K.



Such a tactic made perfect sense since he was a wide receiver for the football team. At the same time, though, running distance races didn’t involve physical contact.



"I totally loved the sport, but I don’t like getting hit or hitting people," Russo said. "I like running and catching the ball."



Russo planned on playing football in eighth grade. And then something drastic happened.



He hasn’t worn a helmet since.



"I went up for a pass and got drilled," Russo said. "I landed super hard on the surface. I hurt my tailbone pretty badly. I couldn’t walk."



He decided to run instead. His decision to switch sports seemed perfectly logical. That’s because all of his friends were doing it.



"I took a year off from football and decided to run," Russo said. "The day before practice I went out for my first run. Hours later, my parents were looking for me because they didn’t know where I was. I ran eight miles when I bumped into my dad on his bike."



At that point, Russo was hooked. And now he’ll be running in competitive races for at least four more years.



Russo certainly plans to make plenty of new friends when he makes the trip to Storrs later this summer.



Nonetheless, saying goodbye to his comrades in Hudson hasn’t been a particularly comforting experience.



"It’s bittersweet," Russo said. "It hasn’t really hit me that I won’t be running with Adam, Evan and Lucas any more.



"Last year, we lost (2018 graduates) Eric (Halford) and Jack (Good). We built such a special bond. At the same time, I’m really excited for college training."



Since they have moved to the next phase of their lives, Russo’s training sessions with his closest friends are now a part of the past.



Or are they?



"We’ve talked about running in the Cleveland Marathon when we’re done with college," Russo said. "I’m sure we’ll do something crazy together."



Reporter Frank Aceto can be reached at 330-541-9444, faceto@recordpub.com or @FrankAceto_RPC.